Al Ain (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates University announced its participation in the “Innovation Week 2021”, by launching and implementing innovative and quality initiatives and ideas at the state level, from 21 to 27 February.

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the cultural advisor to His Highness the President of the State and the Supreme President of the University, said: “The Innovation Month is an annual national event that was launched under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. », This year coincides with the arrival of the golden jubilee of the« Union », and in line with the vision of the rational government that the UAE be among the best countries in the world, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of the Union.

He added: “The UAE has made huge achievements, most notably the launch of the“ Hope Probe ”, the first Arab and Islamic probe in the year 2020, and history recorded its success in its first mission to Mars after its exploration probe succeeded in entering the orbit of the Red Planet, in addition to the start of the first operational phase. In the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant, the UAE would become the first in the Arab world to possess sound nuclear energy technology to produce electricity.

Nusseibeh added: “Just as the UAE was able, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership, to convert challenges into opportunities and pass into the future, the state was keen on the continuity of the educational process in state schools and universities, with the utmost efficiency in light of the repercussions of the emerging Corona virus.”

His Excellency said: “The United Arab Emirates University is committed to participating in monitoring challenges and facing them through basic pillars: scientific research, technical development and innovation, in line with the rapid growth of emerging countries’ economies, and increasing standards of competitiveness in building a knowledge economy, and believing in the need to participate in capacity building and implantation. The culture of innovation in universities and higher education institutions, to produce generations of leadership and creativity, by launching and implementing innovative and qualitative initiatives and ideas at the state level.

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh continued: “The university will also participate in an independent pavilion in Expo 2020, based on the importance and nature of this huge international event, as one of the most prominent international platforms that focus mainly on discussing pressing issues and contemporary challenges, and developing solutions to them.”

He concluded his statement by saying: Despite the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through due to the “Covid-19” pandemic, we will launch a large package of multiple and distinct innovations for researchers, faculty members and university students in the Innovation Month 2021 with diligence and adherence to the precautionary measures followed.