The UAE University launched the “Green Research Projects” initiative, which aims to fund and support research projects that focus on sustainability and climate change.

The Associate Vice President for Scientific Research, Professor Dr. Ahmed Murad, said that scientific research plays a vital and important role in identifying and understanding the effects of climate change and finding sustainable solutions, pointing out that the university supports researchers and encourages them to make a positive impact that enhances the sustainability of our society and the entire world.

He stressed that this initiative reflects the UAE University’s commitment to effectively contribute to protecting the environment and combating climate change, adding that this step comes in support of global efforts to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability, and to enhance scientific research in areas that positively affect the environment and achieve sustainable development.

Dr. Ahmed Murad pointed out that funding such projects will give researchers the opportunity to carry out projects that contribute to sustainable development and combating climate change in the UAE and the world.

He said that the university will continue to enhance its leadership in scientific research and innovation to achieve sustainable development, and support national and global efforts to find innovative solutions to climate change.

The UAE University has funded 20 research projects that will begin in January 2024. These projects address sustainability and mitigation of the effects of climate change, and include topics related to renewable energy technologies, natural resource management, and sustainable agriculture.