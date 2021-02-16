The United Arab Emirates University announced the launch of the “Experience” program, the first of its kind in the Middle East, to train and guide students in various aspects of work by university graduates with experience specializing in their leadership, administrative and technical fields.

Graduates from UAE University students and specialists in their fields, through the “Experience” program, will provide training courses, workshops and lectures, in addition to guiding students in developing their abilities to engage in working life. These specialists will also exchange their experiences with the faculty to learn about the latest technologies and strategies in the professions. The different aspects of working life, and the members of this program will be able to present their advice and courses to the local community, represented by the United Arab Emirates University.

The Associate Deputy for Scientific Research at the Emirates University, Dr. Ahmed Murad, expressed during a press conference: “The Experience Program is a unique program in the region, as it brings together graduates experts in their various specialties with students who are continuing to study. Communicating with graduates and benefiting from their experiences ».

The “Experience” program aims to develop and strengthen relationships between specialists from university graduates, students, faculty members and society, and to support graduate volunteers for students by giving lectures in each area of ​​expertise, enlightening and updating students, faculty, and society information about all that is new in their various fields, and helping And training students in their academic and career paths, as well as providing professional advice, and volunteers in each field will advise students and the faculty on labor market issues.

The candidate must be a university graduate with at least three years of work experience to join the program, and to volunteer to hold training courses, workshops and give lectures to students according to his specialization. In addition to the approval of the steering committee on the proposed program and the minutes after evaluating the suitability of the proposed program to the university’s academic requirements and the labor market.





