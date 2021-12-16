The UAE University has announced funding 56 research projects related to sustainable development goals for faculty members, researchers, and undergraduate and graduate education students, including 10 projects aimed at eradicating hunger, where 254 students from different faculties of the university, and these research projects will start next January

The Associate Deputy for Scientific Research at the UAE University, Dr. Ahmed Murad, indicated that “the university is keen to enhance its connection and constructive interaction with society, by encouraging initiatives and implementing realistic projects that care about the 17 goals of sustainable development with regard to quality education, health. Good quality, complete well-being, clean energy, clean water, industry, innovation, infrastructure and other projects that contribute to serving humanity.

Murad explained that the research program for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals aims to increase the awareness of university students and the community, by providing research grants and resources necessary to test and implement studies, to find comprehensive and sustainable solutions, under the supervision of university faculty members.

He stated that these projects aim to enhance the value of giving to society, by contributing to finding societal solutions in a scientific and innovative way that highlights the student’s role in serving his community in urgent environmental issues. The office of the Associate Deputy for Scientific Research aims to build and enhance the scientific research skills of the university student, considering research as one of the important future skills in development and development.

He pointed out that the 56 research projects were distributed among 31 research projects, which support the 11th goal of the sustainable development goals related to “sustainable cities and regions”, which is equivalent to 55.4 % of the total funded research projects, in addition to 10 research projects that support the second goal related to “eradicating hunger” were funded. Also, eight research projects were funded that support the first goal, which is “the complete eradication of poverty”, and seven other projects support the 14th goal, which is “life under water”.



