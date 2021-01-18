A team of researchers at the College of Information Technology at the United Arab Emirates University was able to devise a safe method for analyzing personal data and its various applications in the human genome, which is a breakthrough in the field of information security, by using mathematical problems from the theory of distribution of statistical learning, and working on the analysis of collective data From multiple organizations without the need to share this data.

The research team conducted the required calculation on a number of independent medical websites, and then merged these local accounts in a secure manner, without sharing any secondary information, which usually leaked from one institution to another, and the team applied new ideas to linear regression, to provide the first safe model. To analyze medical data confidentially.

The lead of the research team, Dr. Fada Kamal Dunker, emphasized that the current and available approaches to protecting privacy are considered inappropriate, especially when it comes to big data, such as genomic data, as researchers and data privacy experts try to explore alternative ways to protect privacy. Vitalness leads to the possibility of compromising the confidentiality of sensitive information and the privacy of the individuals concerned. It is governed by ethical and legal standards.

She pointed to the importance of human genome research applications in transforming healthcare through personalized medicine, as the human genome enables the identification of unique molecular characteristics of an individual, which can be used to confirm disease diagnosis, choose individual treatments with a higher success rate, and reduce potential adverse reactions. “More research is needed to understand the complex relationship between genome and health, and such research often requires cohort analysis and involves sharing of biomedical data with researchers around the world,” she said.





