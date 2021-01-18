A team of researchers at the College of Information Technology at the United Arab Emirates University was able to devise a safe method for analyzing personal data and its various applications in the human genome, which is an achievement in the field of information security, through the use of mathematical problems from the theory of the distribution of statistical learning, and work on data analysis Group of multiple organizations, without the need to share this data

The research team performed the required calculation on a number of independent medical sites, then merged these local accounts in a secure manner, without sharing any secondary information, which usually leaks from one institution to another, and the team applied the new ideas to linear regression, to provide the first safe model for analysis. Confidential medical data.

The leader of the research team, Dr. Fada Dunker, emphasized that the current and available approaches to protecting privacy are considered inappropriate, especially when it comes to big data, such as genomic data, as researchers and data privacy experts try to explore alternative ways to protect privacy, adding that “sharing biomedical data leads to To the possibility of violating the confidentiality of sensitive information and the privacy of the individuals concerned, which is governed by ethical and legal standards.

She pointed to the importance of human genome research applications in transforming healthcare through personalized medicine, as the human genome allows identifying unique molecular characteristics of an individual that can be used to confirm disease diagnosis, select individual treatments with a higher success rate, and reduce potential adverse reactions. “More research is needed to understand the complex relationship between genome and health,” she said. “Often such research requires cohort analysis and requires sharing of biomedical data with researchers around the world.”





