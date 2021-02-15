Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Counselor to His Highness the President of the State – Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, stressed the importance of strengthening academic and research cooperation at the level of students and researchers between France and the United Arab Emirates in the cultural, economic and social fields, as part of strengthening the Emirati-French relations on At various levels, and as a culmination of joint work efforts in many scientific and research fields between the UAE University and the various French educational and cultural institutes and institutions.

This came in a speech delivered by His Excellency during the second Emirati-French Forum yesterday, which was organized by the UAE University – virtually – in the presence of Xavier Chatel, the Ambassador of the French Republic in the UAE, and a number of academic and faculty members, researchers and students of the university.

His Excellency explained that the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of France have witnessed a great development over the past years in various sectors, and that the UAE has friendly relations and mutual respect with the French Republic, and they are constantly striving to consolidate their relations in various fields, especially cultural and scientific, based on their belief. Concerning the importance of communicating with other peoples, cultures and civilizations to consolidate principles of justice and peace in the region and the world.

For his part, Xavier Chatel referred to the strength of the historical relations between the UAE and France, in addition to the shared cultural visions between the two countries, which contribute to strengthening cultural, social and academic knowledge and partnership between the two friendly peoples through the portal of higher education and scientific and academic research.