The United Arab Emirates University honored a group of academic faculty members and lecturers with the University’s Excellence Award, in appreciation of their excellence in the fields of teaching, scientific research, university service and society, and in recognition of their outstanding contributions to achieving the university’s mission.

The list of award winners for the academic year 2020-2021 in the field of excellence in scientific research included: Dr. Abdul Hamid Murad from the College of Engineering, and Dr. Khaled Al-Tarabili from the College of Science.

As for excellence in university and community service, the Excellence Award was awarded by: Dr. Omar Al-Deeb from the College of Engineering, Dr. Najwa Al Hosani from the College of Education, and Dr. Fatima Al-Maskari from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.





