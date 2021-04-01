The United Arab Emirates University has received a “5-star” rating in the field of distance education, according to the evaluation of the “QS” global institution, in addition to hosting the upcoming QS Maple 2022 conference.

The Acting President of the University, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami Al-Buraiki, affirmed that obtaining this evaluation from one of the largest international academic evaluation institutions strengthens its position and pioneering role in the educational process. He added that the university has achieved great success in the issue of distance education, by adopting many innovative options and solutions, which achieve the continuation of the educational process without any loss, but rather has contributed to opening broad horizons for education outside the traditional framework through the use of technology techniques optimally, and was able to overcome difficulties and obstacles Imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, and it was necessary to find scientific and practical solutions to continue education and prepare national cadres, faculty and students for this qualitative stage.





