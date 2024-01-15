The United Arab Emirates University recently announced funding for 132 diverse research projects in all scientific disciplines at the university, with the aim of supporting researchers in exploring innovative topics and solving modern challenges facing society.

Professor Dr. Ahmed Murad, Associate Vice President for Scientific Research, said that this step reflects the United Arab Emirates University’s commitment to promoting scientific research and innovation and providing strong support to the research community, and comes in the context of ongoing efforts to raise the level of higher education and enhance innovation and sustainability in the country, within the UAE University’s strategy for research and innovation. (2023-2026).

He explained that the university seeks to enhance cooperation between the academic and industrial sectors through these research projects, which serve important vital sectors of society, as the results are expected to contribute to improving innovation and development in the region.

He added that the university encourages social and economic interaction through research that addresses important issues and contributes to improving the quality of life, stressing that this step reinforces the university’s ambitious strategy towards building a strong and sustainable scientific community by increasing research productivity through scientific publishing and patent registration, as it enhances investment. In scientific research, it enhances the capabilities of researchers and contributes to providing effective solutions to contemporary challenges.

He said that the funding for various research projects, which number 132, is distributed as follows: 38 research projects in the Advanced Research Program, 24 in the Strategic Research Program, 48 in the Research Grants Program for New Faculty Members, and 17 in the Joint Research Program with Asian Universities. AUA, and 5 research projects in the UAEU Postdoctoral Fellowship Program for Climate Action.

He added that the research projects are distributed by college as follows: 29 research projects for the College of Science, 37 for the College of Engineering, 20 for the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, 11 for the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, 12 for the College of Information Technology, 8 for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, 10 for the College of Management and Economics, and 4 For the College of Education, in addition to a research project for the College of Law.