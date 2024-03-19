A team of female students from the Department of Chemistry at the College of Science at the UAE University won the Innovators in Sustainability Challenge competition, organized by the Ministry of Education and the Al Tamimi & Company Foundation, for the idea of ​​a project to develop an innovative and sustainable material from plastic and recycled date seeds to absorb oil spills leaking in water.

The project, presented by students Mahra Al-Rumaithi, Nour Al-Bastaki, Saba Al-Balkhi, and Maryam Yahya, aims to provide solutions to several environmental problems, such as recycling agricultural and plastic waste, and absorbing oil spills, with the aim of recovering them as crude oil that can be reused in an oil refinery.

It is expected that this innovation will avoid current solutions for treating oil spills that are removed and then disposed of by burning or burial.

Dr. Yasser Gresh, professor and coordinator of graduate studies programs in the Department of Chemistry at the College of Science, who is supervising the project, indicated that the research team prepared the research and participated in the competition, as part of 10 teams that contributed to providing sustainable innovative solutions. The innovation bears the name (DPS4OiL) and symbolizes the components of the intended material. Implemented in the laboratories of the Chemistry Department at the UAE University.

He added: “The idea of ​​innovation revolves around recycling plastic and agricultural waste, and reconstructing it into the form of a sponge that has the ability to completely absorb and recover oil spills, and it can also be reused many times.”

He expected to begin work on developing the material soon, registering it as a patent through the UAE University, and then developing it to be a suitable alternative to environmental problems.