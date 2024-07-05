The United Arab Emirates University is one of the most prominent educational institutions in the region and constantly seeks to provide distinguished and advanced educational services. The admission and registration procedures are of particular importance to ensure a smooth and effective experience for new students.

“Supporting students at all stages of their studies is our top priority and we work to provide an integrated educational environment that contributes to their academic success and personal and professional development,” said Dr. Suad Al Marzouqi, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs.

She added that the university is constantly working to improve and develop the admission and registration processes, taking advantage of the constant communication with students to improve its services in line with their educational needs in all fields.

Khawla Al Ali, Acting Director of the Deanship of Admission and Registration at the University, explained that the University always seeks to provide a distinguished admission and registration experience that meets the expectations of our students and enhances their academic journey. She said: “We are committed to developing and continuously improving our services based on students’ feedback and needs.”

She touched on the university’s admission requirements according to the academic degree, as admission to a bachelor’s degree requires that the student obtain a minimum grade of 80% in the General Secondary Certificate and a score of 1250 in the Emirates Standardized Test (EmSAT) in English. As for the master’s degree, the student must have a bachelor’s degree with a cumulative GPA of no less than 3.0 and a score of 6 in the Academic IELTS test. As for the doctorate degree, the student must have obtained both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree with a cumulative GPA of no less than 3.0 and a score of 6.5 in the Academic IELTS test. Students must submit their applications during the announced periods, as the application period for the first semester of the 2024/2025 academic year ends at the end of July 2024 and the second semester at the end of November 2024. The admission process begins by submitting applications through the Ministry of Education’s electronic platform (for citizen students and children of citizen women) or through the university’s official website (for international students). Applications are followed up and evaluated by the specialized teams, and then students are informed of the admission results through the official platform and email And text messages.

The UAE University offers a variety of scholarships for new students, ranging from full to partial scholarships according to the specialization and college. Students can apply for them through the university’s official website during the application process.