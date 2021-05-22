Al Ain (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates University celebrates with the world on the twenty-second day of May each year the International Day for Biological Diversity, which comes this year 2021 under the slogan «We are part of the solution», and the UAE University affirms its pioneering, scientific and research role in supporting national efforts in promoting biodiversity. For a better life for the local community by achieving sustainability.

The United Arab Emirates University, through its various roles and academic programs, has contributed to providing innovative and research solutions that support biodiversity, and Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad – Associate Deputy for Scientific Research at the University emphasized the importance of preserving biological diversity as it is one of the most important practical solutions important to the challenges of sustainable development. A paved way to achieve the United Nations goals for sustainable development, and the Associate Deputy for Scientific Research indicated that achieving biological diversity is one of the important necessities that help in obtaining basic health care, so preserving and enhancing this diversity is a shared societal responsibility, as disturbing the environmental balance is a threat to all Its negative effects on achieving sustainable development goals, and there are increasing global concerns regarding biodiversity as a global wealth of high value for future generations.

Dr. Ahmed Murad explained that the UAE University, since its inception, has focused on issues related to the environment, including biodiversity, through high-level academic programs. The university has been offering a Master of Environmental Sciences since 1994, which plays a major role in providing a deeper understanding of the challenges of biological diversity through master’s thesis. They are provided by students, and the results of these studies also contribute to providing practical solutions, stressing that the academic programs and their diversity at the university contribute to building a generation of Emirati youth who are able to provide scientific solutions and are armed with scientific and research skills to play a role in promoting biodiversity in the country.

The university’s role includes contributing to the creation and building of knowledge in topics related to biological diversity through scientific research, and the promotion of scientific research in topics related to biodiversity that resulted in the production of 548 research papers published in reputable and highly rated journals from 2015-2021, which is equivalent to 8 % Of the total of all scientific research published in that period, which highlights the high quality of the research outputs of researchers from the faculty and students of the United Arab Emirates University, which is part of the university’s vision to support national efforts and priorities. The Khalifa Center for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering also supports innovative research to achieve diversity. Sustainable Biology and supports national visions and efforts.

efforts

Dr. Ahmed Murad mentioned that the UAE University’s research efforts are continuing, as faculty members and researchers are currently conducting 29 scientific research related to the environment and biological diversity, which would contribute to building a sustainable research system that provides society with innovative solutions to environmental challenges, and these studies focus on Various topics, including: “Preserving fish in the Arabian Gulf using the genomic method”, “Desert plants and the diversity of their societies and their resilience in the changing dry environment”, and “Protecting the wild animal communities in the Emirates”. He added: Two researchers from the United Arab Emirates University previously registered four patents on topics related to biodiversity, including: “water plant sensor”, “insulating and biodegradable materials”, “production of anti-rust material from palm residues”, and “method Producing paper from sand ».