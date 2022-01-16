The UAE University announced its commitment to the directives issued by the Ministry of Education regarding the protocols and procedures for operating educational facilities in light of the spread of the Corona pandemic, and to keep pace with the new system of weekly work, by applying the instructions for the mechanism of offering lectures during the second semester of the academic year 2021- 2022. Students will be divided into two groups, the first includes the faculties of engineering, agriculture and veterinary medicine, humanities and social sciences and the Faculty of Education, while the second group includes the faculties of management and economics, science, information technology, law, and health sciences programs at the Faculty of Medicine and Science Health .. The lectures for the second semester will be from Monday to Friday every week, provided that the lectures on Friday end at 12 noon.



