The United Arab Emirates University was included in this year’s Leiden 2021 ranking list of the best universities in the world, according to a set of indicators and rankings.

The United Arab Emirates University, which was founded by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, in 1976, is currently the second best educational institution among the universities in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in terms of the percentage of women’s research papers.

The Leiden Ranking provides important insights into the scientific performance of more than 1,200 major universities worldwide using bibliometric indicators provided by the Center for Scientific and Technical Studies at Leiden University.

The university has more than 14,000 students in nine faculties, and more than 900 faculty members study in it.



