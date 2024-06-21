Yesterday, the United Arab Emirates University announced an exceptional achievement in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, concerned with the Sustainable Development Goals, as it advanced by 100 places to rank between 201-300 on the global level.

The university demonstrated excellence in several fields, according to the Times Higher Education Institutions Impact Ranking, where it ranked 101-200 globally in multiple fields, and was particularly distinguished in the second goal of the Sustainable Development Goals, concerned with the complete elimination of famine, and the sixth goal, concerned with clean water and sanitation. Goal 10 on reducing inequalities.

Acting Director of UAE University, Dr. Ahmed Murad, said that this achievement reflects the university’s commitment to excellence in education, scientific research and community service.

He added that the university’s ranking among the top 15 universities in the world in Goal 4 (quality education) and Goal 17 (establishing partnerships to achieve the goals) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals confirms the university’s commitment to continuous work to achieve its vision and aspirations in providing high-quality education, through… Effective international cooperation.

The UAE University’s ranking came in 62nd place globally in the seventh goal concerned with the availability of clean energy at affordable prices, which reflects its efforts to support sustainability, through expanding the use of clean energy.