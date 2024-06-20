Today, the United Arab Emirates University announced an exceptional achievement in the Times Higher Education 2024 Impact Ranking on the Sustainable Development Goals, moving up 100 places to rank between 201-300 globally.

The university showed excellence in several fields according to the Times Higher Education Institutions Impact Ranking, where it ranked 101-200 globally in multiple fields. The university was particularly distinguished in the second goal of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is concerned with the complete elimination of famine, and the sixth goal, which is concerned with clean water and sanitation. The tenth goal is to reduce inequalities.

Professor Dr. Ahmed Murad, Acting Director of UAE University, said that this achievement reflects the university’s commitment to excellence in education, scientific research and community service.

He added that the university’s ranking among the top 15 universities in the world in Goal No. 4 “Quality Education” and Goal No. 17 “Forging Partnerships to Achieve the Goals” of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals confirms the university’s commitment to hard and continuous work to achieve its vision and aspirations in providing high-quality education. Through effective international cooperation.

The UAE University’s ranking came in 62nd place globally in the seventh goal concerned with the availability of clean energy at affordable prices, which reflects the university’s efforts to support sustainability through expanding the use of clean energy.

It is noteworthy that the United Arab Emirates University has been classified among 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which reflects its effective role in achieving sustainable development at the local and global levels.

This significant progress is evidence of the university’s continuous efforts to enhance its position as one of the leading academic institutions in the world, and an affirmation of its commitment to raising the level of education, research and community service in line with its ambitious vision.