The UAE Digital Government has confirmed that residents and foreign students can apply to join public and private universities in the country, according to specific terms and requirements determined by each educational institution according to its system.

She pointed out that the United Arab Emirates University has recently agreed to accept foreign students and residents of the UAE in return for conditions, including certain fees and achieving an advanced academic result.

The digital government reviewed in its report information on how international students can enroll in colleges and universities in the country, and the scholarship opportunities targeting them, directed to foreign students and residents in the country – who wish to enroll in one of the private universities in the country and obtain scholarships – seven recommendations. The first recommendation included searching for universities licensed by the Academic Accreditation Commission in the country, the second recommendation: searching for educational programs accredited by the Academic Accreditation Commission in the UAE, the third recommendation: knowing the requirements of each educational institution. The fourth recommendation: knowing the general requirements for visas and residency in the country for the purpose of study, from the educational institution, and the General Directorates of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. The fifth recommendation: inquire from the embassy of the resident’s country about the application procedures, and about the existence of any benefits or grants for residents who are citizens of those Arab or foreign countries. As for foreign students, it said in the sixth recommendation that they can inquire about the procedures through the UAE embassies abroad, or contact the desired educational institution to find out the conditions and requirements for students sent from abroad. They should also communicate with the authorities responsible for the mission to make the necessary arrangements to obtain it.

Regarding scholarships for international students, the Digital Government stated in the seventh recommendation that there are many universities in the UAE that offer scholarships to students from abroad, as part of its initiatives aimed at recognizing academic achievement or distinguished academic performance.

She stated that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced in 1999 scholarships for deserving students to study at the American University in Dubai.

She stressed that this step reflects the UAE government’s commitment to education as a driving force behind Dubai’s achievements and the UAE’s general agenda.

She stated that some universities in the UAE offer scholarships to international students (from abroad), and this is based on mutual agreements concluded between the UAE government and the governments of other countries.

She called on international students to go to the embassy or consulate to inquire about scholarships available at universities and colleges in the UAE.

For other scholarships, students can contact the relevant university and inquire about the available scholarship programs, whether academic or sports, based on specific criteria and requirements.

The UAE has a number of international university branches and higher education programmes, some of which are located in areas dedicated to academic education such as: Knowledge Village (Dubai) and Dubai Academic City (University City in Sharjah). Other higher education programmes include the Sorbonne University of Paris (Abu Dhabi).

Launched in 2006, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is the first French higher education institution to open a branch in the Gulf region. Its campus is located near the centre of the capital on Reem Island, and includes state-of-the-art educational and recreational facilities, offering a variety of humanities and social sciences curricula available to students in Paris.

The university follows the French education system in terms of teaching methods, education and degrees, and offers a one-year French language programme for students who do not know French.

Another higher education program is NYU Abu Dhabi, established after a pioneering educational agreement between NYU and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is the first comprehensive liberal arts and applied sciences university in the Middle East to be opened abroad under the supervision of an American research university, attracting creative students from the UAE and around the world.

