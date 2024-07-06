UAE universities have maintained their continued progress at the international level, by maintaining their presence in global university ranking indicators and improving their positions in the global ranking, which has made them a center for attracting international students and professors.

12 UAE universities are among the top 1,000 universities in the world according to the QS 2025 ranking. Seven universities are among the top 800 universities according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024, three universities are among the CWUR World University Rankings, three universities are among the Shanghai rankings, six universities are among the Times Higher Education Asia 150 rankings, and two universities are among the top 10 Arab universities according to the ALECSO rankings.

The 12 Emirati universities are distributed among the top 1000 universities in the world, according to the QS (a British higher education analytics company) classification, as follows: six universities are among the top 500 universities, and two universities are among the top 300 universities worldwide, where Khalifa University ranked 202nd globally, United Arab Emirates University ranked 261st, and the American University of Sharjah ranked 332nd. The University of Sharjah also ranked 434th, Ajman University ranked 477th, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah ranked 485th, Abu Dhabi University ranked 501st, the Canadian University of Dubai ranked 523rd, Al Ain University ranked 552nd, the American University of Dubai ranked between 630-621st, Zayed University ranked between 630-621st, and the University of Dubai ranked 900-851st.

The universities included in the top 800 universities, according to the Times Higher Education rankings, are as follows: five universities are among the top 500 universities in the world, and two universities are among the top 300 universities.

Abu Dhabi University came in first place locally and regionally, after being ranked among the universities ranked 201-250, followed by Khalifa University between 251-300, United Arab Emirates University between 301-350, University of Sharjah between 351-400, Zayed University between 401-500, and then the American University of Sharjah between 601-800.

The three UAE universities included in the CWUR rankings – one of the most comprehensive rankings in the field of higher education and scientific research, as it includes more than 20 thousand universities around the world – are Khalifa University, Emirates University and Sharjah University.

Three Emirati universities have joined the list of the world’s best universities in the latest edition of the Shanghai Ranking (ARWU), with Khalifa University and Emirates University ranked between 801-900, and the University of Sharjah ranked 901-1000.

The United Arab Emirates University achieved third place in the Arab world, while Sharjah came in sixth, according to the results of the first round of the Arab University Rankings (ARU), which was issued by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), and the Association of Arab Universities.

Times of Asia

Six UAE universities are among the top 150 universities in Asia, according to the Times Higher Education Asian University Rankings for the current year. They are Khalifa University of Science and Technology (40th), Emirates University (58th), Abu Dhabi University (89th), Sharjah University (96th), Zayed University (114th), and American University of Sharjah (148th).

