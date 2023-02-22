Einer Rubio, the 25-year-old Colombian from Movistar (today is his birthday) won the third stage of the UAE Tour, 185 kilometers from Al Fujarah to the Jebel Jais climb (21.1 km at an average gradient of 5.4) which last year he had seen the success of Tadej Pogacar. Rubio imposed himself by detachment with an action on the final climb. In the general standings, the new leader is the world champion Remco Evenepoel: the 23-year-old Belgian of Soudal-Quick Step in fact placed second at 14” and thanks to the time bonus he has an advantage over the Australian Plapp. In the news, it should be noted that Jay Vine had not started: the Australian of the UAE-Emirates, winner of the Tour Down Under in January, complained of problems in his knee. “Precautionary withdrawal to give him time to recover,” the team said.