The UAE Tour (February 21-27) starts this Sunday with a luxury poster. Great stars of the international squad such as Alejandro Valverde, Tadej Pogacar and Chris Froome (who debuts his new Israel jersey) They will meet in the Emirates in what is the first World Tour category stage race of the season. In 2020, it was the first test that had runners infected. That was a year ago, and the triumph went to Adam Yates, who will also wear his new Ineos colors, although the race was never finished.
It will be seven days, one of them time trial, with abundant flat profile but with steep ascents in several days, especially in the fifth, which will be the queen stage with the goal in Jebel Jais, a famous peak in recent years. The third day, ending in Jebel Hafeet, will also serve to mark differences after the test against the clock, which will be the second day and of thirteen kilometers. Almeida, Pogacar, Sosa, Yates, Ganna … a cast of favorites for the final victory.
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 4
Stage 5
Stage 6
Stage 7
1. UAE-Team Emirates
1 POGAČAR Tadej
2 BJERG Mikkel
3 FORMOLO Davide
4 GAVIRIA Fernando
5 POLANC Jan
6 MAJKA Rafał
7 RICHEZE Maximiliano
2. INEOS Grenadiers
11 YACHTS Adam
12 LOVER Andrey
13 ROWE Luke
14 WIN Filippo
15 SOSA Iván Ramiro
16 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
17 RIVERA Brandon Smith
3. AG2R Citroën Team
21 GALLOPIN Tony
22 BIDARD François
23 BOUCHARD Geoffrey
24 FRANK Mathias
25 HÄNNINEN Jaakko
26 SELL ME Andrea
27 WARBASSE Larry
4. Alpecin-Fenix
31 VAN DER POEL Mathieu
32 JANS Roy
33 PHILIPSEN Jasper
34 SBARAGLI Kristian
35 RICKAERT Jonas
36 VERMEERSCH Gianni
37 VERVAEKE Louis
5. Astana – Premier Tech
41 LUTSENKO Alexey
42 BATTISTELLA Samuele
43 BOD Stefan
44 GIDICH Yevgeniy
45 GRUZDEV Dmitriy
46 SANCHEZ Luis Leon
47 ABOVE Matteo
6. Bahrain – Victorious
51 POELS Wout
52 BAUHAUS Phil
53 CARUSO Damiano
54 HAIG Jack
55 MÄDER Gino
56 MILAN Jonathan
57 WRIGHT Fred
7. BORA – hansgrohe
61 ACKERMANN Pascal
62 BENEDETTI Cesare
63 BUCHMANN Emanuel
64 KONRAD Patrick
65 LAAS Martin
66 SCHWARZMANN Michael
67 ZWIEHOFF Ben
8. Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
71 VIVIANI Elia
72 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
73 HAAS Nathan
74 ROCHAS Rémy
75 SABATINI Fabio
76 VANBILSEN Kenneth
77 VIVIANI Attilio
9. Deceuninck – Quick Step
81 BENNETT Sam
82 ALMEIDA João
83 ARCHBOLD Shane
84 CATTANEUS Mattia
85 KEISSE Iljo
86 MASNADA Faust
87 MØRKØV Michael
10. EF Education – Nippo
91 URAN Rigoberto
92 ARROYAVE Daniel
93 BISSEGGER Stefan
94 CRADDOCK Lawson
95 GUERREIRO Ruben
96 FIG Sergio
97 POWLESS Neilson
11. Groupama – FDJ
101 BADILATTI Matteo
102 BONNET William
103 BRUNEL Alexys
104 LADAGNOUS Matthieu
105 LE GAC Olivier
106 ROUX Anthony
107 VALTER Attila
12. Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert
111 HIRT Jan
112 MEINTJES Louis
113 KREDER Wesley
114 MINALI Riccardo
115 PETILLI Simone
116 TAARAMÄE Rein
117 VAN MELSEN Kévin
13. Israel Start-Up Nation
121 FROOME Chris
122 BRÄNDLE Matthias
123 DOWSETT Alex
124 GOLDSTEIN Omer
125 GREIPEL André
126 HERMANS Ben
127 ZABEL Rick
14. Team Jumbo-Visma
131 BOUWMAN Koen
132 DEKKER David
133 HARPER Chris
134 KUSS Sepp
135 PFINGSTEN Christoph
136 VINGEGAARD Jonas
137 VAN EMDEN Jos
15. Lotto Soudal
141 EWAN Caleb
BUYST Jasper 142
143 FROM GENDT Thomas
144 KLUGE Roger
145 SWEENY Harry
146 VAN DER SANDE Tosh
147 VANHOUCKE Harm
16. Movistar Team
151 VALVERDE Alejandro
152 ROAD Hector
153 ELOSEGUI Iñigo
154 MÜHLBERGER Gregor
155 PEDRERO Antonio
156 TORRES Albert
157 VILLELLA Davide
17. Team BikeExchange
161 MEZGEC Luka
162 BAUER Jack
163 COLLEONI Kevin
164 GRMAY Tsgabu
165 GROVES Kaden
166 HEPBURN Michael
167 SCHULTZ Nick
18. Team DSM
171 ARNDT Nikias
172 ARENSMAN Thymen
173 BOL Cees
174 DAINESE Alberto
175 DONOVAN Mark
176 KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
177 STORK Florian
19. Team Qhubeka ASSOS
181 NIZZOLO Giacomo
182 HANSEN Lasse Norman
183 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
184 PELUCCHI Matteo
185 POZZOVIVO Domenico
186 TANFIELD Harry
187 WALSCHEID Max
20. Trek – Segafredo
191 NIBALI Vincenzo
192 BY KORT Koen
193 SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
194 LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
195 MOSCHETTI Matteo
196 REIJNEN Kiel
197 TIBERI Antonio