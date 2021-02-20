The UAE Tour (February 21-27) starts this Sunday with a luxury poster. Great stars of the international squad such as Alejandro Valverde, Tadej Pogacar and Chris Froome (who debuts his new Israel jersey) They will meet in the Emirates in what is the first World Tour category stage race of the season. In 2020, it was the first test that had runners infected. That was a year ago, and the triumph went to Adam Yates, who will also wear his new Ineos colors, although the race was never finished.

It will be seven days, one of them time trial, with abundant flat profile but with steep ascents in several days, especially in the fifth, which will be the queen stage with the goal in Jebel Jais, a famous peak in recent years. The third day, ending in Jebel Hafeet, will also serve to mark differences after the test against the clock, which will be the second day and of thirteen kilometers. Almeida, Pogacar, Sosa, Yates, Ganna … a cast of favorites for the final victory.

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

Stage 5

Stage 6

Stage 7



1. UAE-Team Emirates

1 POGAČAR Tadej

2 BJERG Mikkel

3 FORMOLO Davide

4 GAVIRIA Fernando

5 POLANC Jan

6 MAJKA Rafał

7 RICHEZE Maximiliano

2. INEOS Grenadiers

11 YACHTS Adam

12 LOVER Andrey

13 ROWE Luke

14 WIN Filippo

15 SOSA Iván Ramiro

16 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

17 RIVERA Brandon Smith

3. AG2R Citroën Team

21 GALLOPIN Tony

22 BIDARD François

23 BOUCHARD Geoffrey

24 FRANK Mathias

25 HÄNNINEN Jaakko

26 SELL ME Andrea

27 WARBASSE Larry

4. Alpecin-Fenix

31 VAN DER POEL Mathieu

32 JANS Roy

33 PHILIPSEN Jasper

34 SBARAGLI Kristian

35 RICKAERT Jonas

36 VERMEERSCH Gianni

37 VERVAEKE Louis

5. Astana – Premier Tech

41 LUTSENKO Alexey

42 BATTISTELLA Samuele

43 BOD Stefan

44 GIDICH Yevgeniy

45 GRUZDEV Dmitriy

46 SANCHEZ Luis Leon

47 ABOVE Matteo

6. Bahrain – Victorious

51 POELS Wout

52 BAUHAUS Phil

53 CARUSO Damiano

54 HAIG Jack

55 MÄDER Gino

56 MILAN Jonathan

57 WRIGHT Fred

7. BORA – hansgrohe

61 ACKERMANN Pascal

62 BENEDETTI Cesare

63 BUCHMANN Emanuel

64 KONRAD Patrick

65 LAAS Martin

66 SCHWARZMANN Michael

67 ZWIEHOFF Ben

8. Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

71 VIVIANI Elia

72 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén

73 HAAS Nathan

74 ROCHAS Rémy

75 SABATINI Fabio

76 VANBILSEN Kenneth

77 VIVIANI Attilio

9. Deceuninck – Quick Step

81 BENNETT Sam

82 ALMEIDA João

83 ARCHBOLD Shane

84 CATTANEUS Mattia

85 KEISSE Iljo

86 MASNADA Faust

87 MØRKØV Michael

10. EF Education – Nippo

91 URAN Rigoberto

92 ARROYAVE Daniel

93 BISSEGGER Stefan

94 CRADDOCK Lawson

95 GUERREIRO Ruben

96 FIG Sergio

97 POWLESS Neilson

11. Groupama – FDJ

101 BADILATTI Matteo

102 BONNET William

103 BRUNEL Alexys

104 LADAGNOUS Matthieu

105 LE GAC Olivier

106 ROUX Anthony

107 VALTER Attila

12. Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert

111 HIRT Jan

112 MEINTJES Louis

113 KREDER Wesley

114 MINALI Riccardo

115 PETILLI Simone

116 TAARAMÄE Rein

117 VAN MELSEN Kévin

13. Israel Start-Up Nation

121 FROOME Chris

122 BRÄNDLE Matthias

123 DOWSETT Alex

124 GOLDSTEIN Omer

125 GREIPEL André

126 HERMANS Ben

127 ZABEL Rick

14. Team Jumbo-Visma

131 BOUWMAN Koen

132 DEKKER David

133 HARPER Chris

134 KUSS Sepp

135 PFINGSTEN Christoph

136 VINGEGAARD ​​Jonas

137 VAN EMDEN Jos

15. Lotto Soudal

141 EWAN Caleb

BUYST Jasper 142

143 FROM GENDT Thomas

144 KLUGE Roger

145 SWEENY Harry

146 VAN DER SANDE Tosh

147 VANHOUCKE Harm

16. Movistar Team

151 VALVERDE Alejandro

152 ROAD Hector

153 ELOSEGUI Iñigo

154 MÜHLBERGER Gregor

155 PEDRERO Antonio

156 TORRES Albert

157 VILLELLA Davide

17. Team BikeExchange

161 MEZGEC Luka

162 BAUER Jack

163 COLLEONI Kevin

164 GRMAY Tsgabu

165 GROVES Kaden

166 HEPBURN Michael

167 SCHULTZ Nick

18. Team DSM

171 ARNDT Nikias

172 ARENSMAN Thymen

173 BOL Cees

174 DAINESE Alberto

175 DONOVAN Mark

176 KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn

177 STORK Florian

19. Team Qhubeka ASSOS

181 NIZZOLO Giacomo

182 HANSEN Lasse Norman

183 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan

184 PELUCCHI Matteo

185 POZZOVIVO Domenico

186 TANFIELD Harry

187 WALSCHEID Max

20. Trek – Segafredo

191 NIBALI Vincenzo

192 BY KORT Koen

193 SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias

194 LIEPIŅŠ Emīls

195 MOSCHETTI Matteo

196 REIJNEN Kiel

197 TIBERI Antonio