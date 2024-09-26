The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the North Africa and West Asia region in the Global Innovation Index report, achieving the 32nd position globally.
This came in a report by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) today, Thursday, in Geneva.
It is worth noting that the Global Innovation Index is the global reference that charts global innovation trends to guide policy makers, business leaders and others in unleashing human creativity to improve lives and address common challenges such as climate change.
