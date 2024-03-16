New York (WAM, Union)

The UAE affirmed its continued work with the international community to promote the global principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence towards a safer, more stable and more prosperous future, taking into account that strengthening human brotherhood is a basic necessity in combating Islamophobia and other forms of intolerance and building stable and peaceful societies.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, before the United Nations General Assembly in commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia:

“Today’s decision on measures to combat Islamophobia, adopted earlier this morning, is crucial and timely, as it comes against the backdrop of an alarming rise in Islamophobia around the world.”

Muhammad Abu Shehab added: “Incidents of Islamophobia have risen dramatically around the world, leading to harassment, physical abuse, hate speech, and desecration of holy books and religious sites,” pointing out that United Nations reports indicate that terrorist groups are exploiting the burning of the Qur’an. Karim for inciting terrorist acts in Europe.

Preventive measures

In this context, Abu Shehab said: “Security Council Resolution No. 2686 on (Tolerance, Peace and Security), which was unanimously adopted in June of last year, strengthens the preventive measures taken by the Security Council to address hate speech, racism, and acts of terrorism.

He pointed out that despite a wide wave of work to combat intolerance, Islamophobia is spreading through new and innovative tools, with the importance of emphasizing that the digital age has opened the doors to misinformation, extremism and fanaticism via the Internet, pointing out that hatred breeds hatred, and must Don't we protect those who continue to spread it?

Abu Shehab stressed that promoting tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and human brotherhood is an essential necessity in combating Islamophobia and other forms of intolerance while at the same time building stable and peaceful societies, noting the need for governments to work with actors from various parts of society to address hate speech and misinformation.

He also stressed the need for governments to strengthen cooperation with the private sector, especially social media companies, to prevent the use of their products and platforms to spread hate speech.

Abu Shehab said: “Combating Islamophobia should not limit freedom of expression, but rather should address intolerance, extremism, and hate speech in a way that respects international human rights law,” considering that the adoption of today’s resolution “yesterday” constitutes a decisive turning point.

Last night, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on combating Islamophobia, on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (Islamophobia).

115 countries voted in favor of the resolution, which Pakistan, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, drafted and presented to the Assembly, while 44 countries abstained from voting, and no country voted against the resolution. The resolution, entitled “Measures to Combat Islamophobia,” calls for the appointment of a special United Nations envoy concerned with combating Islamophobia.

Spreading tolerance

Experts praised the UAE's efforts to combat Islamophobia and eliminate Islamophobia, and stressed the importance of its initiatives locally and globally in spreading tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and rejecting hatred and extremism, which gives the true picture of the tolerance of Islam and Muslims.

The official spokesman for Al-Azhar University, Dr. Ahmed Zaree, welcomed the UAE’s efforts in combating the phenomenon of Islamophobia and confronting Islamophobia, pointing out that its worthy initiatives in this regard are not new to it, and that all countries of the Islamic world view it as a source of tolerance and a pioneer in Initiatives for coexistence and rejection of hatred, intolerance and extremism.

Zaree said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Human Fraternity Document that was signed between the Grand Imam, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness the Pope of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in 2019, and which was adopted by the UAE, expresses the concept of true Islam in its dealings with others, which rejects hatred. It calls for tolerance and harmony among all human beings.

He added that the UAE’s adoption of this document and signing it on its soil indicates that it always seeks to spread love, brotherhood, dialogue and tolerance among human societies, and it gave a true picture of the tolerance of the Islamic religion, as more than 200 different nationalities live on its soil, and everyone lives in harmony and harmony, and that Islam is not… This is offered by fanatics and extremists, and we are proud and proud of these efforts.

Stick to mediocrity

For his part, the Secretary-General of Dar Al-Fatwa in Australia, Sheikh Dr. Salim Alwan, pointed out the danger of the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia and the dangerous fertile environment it provides that calls for the expansion of incitement to violence and hatred, and that this phenomenon results from extremist discourse that rejects the other in all its forms as long as it represents Islam. And Muslims.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, the Mufti of Australia warned of the growing discourse that is far from wisdom, moderation and moderation, which seeks to distort the image of Islam by using Islamophobia as a pretext for terrorist acts. He called for adherence to moderation and moderation, which represents the clear image brought by the Prophet of Mercy, may God bless him and grant him peace. Peace be upon him, and adherence to his tolerant teachings that called for love of goodness for others, and this was not limited to Muslims.

Alwan pointed out that the UAE is a pioneer in seeking to expand international efforts to address these dangerous phenomena, and this is evident through local, regional and international conferences, seminars, and events whose content aims to promote the values ​​of societal peace, coexistence, and rejecting extremism.