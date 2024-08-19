Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the UAE called for continuing joint efforts “Together” in Switzerland to reopen all major food and medicine supply arteries to reach millions of people suffering from hunger and facing severe hunger inside Sudan, stressing the need to appreciate the commitment of humanitarian workers who sacrificed their lives while performing their work.

In a joint statement with the United States of America, Switzerland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, the UAE expressed its solidarity with all humanitarian workers, Sudanese and international, who work throughout Sudan with dedication and tirelessness to serve those in need, despite the enormous risks they face while performing their work.

The statement urgently called on the parties to this horrific war to protect civilians and aid workers and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, which they affirmed in the Jeddah Declaration. It also affirmed the commitment to “act for humanity” and called on the parties to this conflict to do the same.

The following is the text of the statement: “We began our meeting (today) with a moment of silence in celebration of the “World Humanitarian Day”, as we seek to appreciate the commitment of humanitarian workers who sacrificed their lives while performing their work, by continuing our efforts together in Switzerland to reopen all major supply arteries of food and medicine to reach millions of people suffering from hunger and facing severe hunger inside Sudan.

Since April 2023, at least 22 aid workers have been killed while doing their job in Sudan, and at least 34 have been injured. This is unacceptable.

Risks

We stand in solidarity with all humanitarian workers, Sudanese and international, who work tirelessly and selflessly across Sudan to serve those in need, despite facing enormous risks in the course of their work. We urgently call on the parties to this horrific war to protect civilians and aid workers and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, as affirmed in the Jeddah Declaration. We, gathered here, are committed to “acting for humanity,” and we call on the parties to this conflict to do the same.