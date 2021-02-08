Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The United Arab Emirates is taking rapid steps to occupy its position within the adult club in the space economy, whose first features began to take shape with the launch of the International Space Station on November 20, 1998, which was the product of an international project supervised by 5 international space agencies.

Since then, the growth of the space economy has accelerated, as a result of the increasing spending of different countries of the world, including the UAE, to increase the size of the space economy from about 50 billion dollars in 2010 to 423.8 billion dollars at the end of 2019, with expectations to continue to grow globally, to reach 1.1 A trillion dollars in 2040, and to 2.7 trillion dollars by 2050, coinciding with the entry of billions of investments from the global private sector, according to Morgan Stanley, which ranked the UAE among the top 20 countries spending on space programs in the world according to 2018 data, It is the list that the United States of America topped, followed by China, Russia, France, Japan, Germany, the European Union, India, Italy, then Britain and South Korea, Spain, then the UAE, Canada and a number of other countries.

The company, Space Angels, which specializes in providing space economy data, also suggested that the number of space companies will double several times over the coming years, compared to their current estimated number of 450 companies receiving investments from nearly 600 investment funds, which indicates that the space economy provides economic and scientific potentials. This is what the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates realized many years ago, which culminated in the establishment of the UAE Space Agency in 2014, with the aim of accelerating the growth of the space sector and enhancing activities related to the space industry to achieve tangible macroeconomic results at the state level.

The highest in the region

Today, the space industries sector in the UAE is the largest in the region, in terms of investments and the size of projects, as well as the number of companies that operate in the sector, bringing the volume of state investments in it to more than 22 billion, while the UAE is now home to a number of international players. The two leaders in the space sector, and a major incubator for small and emerging companies interested in this sector, which provides unlimited investment opportunities.

The National Space Policy stresses the importance of the space program in continuing to develop the role of the space industry in expanding the UAE economy based on knowledge and high skills, and enhancing the contribution of the space industry to diversifying the UAE economy, in addition to developing effective methods to attract space companies and increasing investment in the UAE space industry.

The plan to enhance space investment aims to achieve these trends in the national space policy, by defining a high-level approach in the UAE to facilitate more investments in the country’s space industry, by sustaining the growth of space companies and sectors and increasing their contribution to diversifying the national economy and expanding the knowledge economy, And support other national interests, as well as strengthening partnership at the national and international levels.

Space and the future economy

A recent study by the Dubai Chamber of Industry and Commerce believes that the space economy is an essential part of the future economy that the United Arab Emirates is building according to a clear and ambitious vision after its recent entry into the space club, and after its achievements by reaching the International Space Station and launching the Hope Probe to Mars, in order for the UAE to move. A great step towards consolidating its position as a destination for future economic sectors, and a global center for space research and investment.

10 areas of investment space

The study, titled “Space Economy and Investment Opportunities”, nominated 10 different areas in the space economy that should be focused on in the UAE to upgrade this sector and meet its future requirements, including both space mining, space stations, space settlements, space law, and sustainability in Aerospace and recycling, space tourism, space companies, and space academies that include preparing astronauts for commercial flights, space industries, and developing and manufacturing spacecraft components.

private sector

The private sector investments in the space industries during the last period witnessed great growth rates that reached 6% during the year 2019, while the rate of government investment did not exceed 1%, despite the fact that most of the emerging companies in the space sector are now growing in incubators funded by governments Such as the NASA Space Research Center, the Harwell Space Research Complex in the United Kingdom, and the Global Space Sector Business Accelerator Initiative in the United Arab Emirates.

Space stations

Manned space stations are also considered, according to the study of the Dubai Chamber, among the most important areas of the space economy, as the world launched about 20 manned space stations since the 1970s, and the International Space Station is currently the list and is shared by a number of countries in the world, and it is managed by a group of ground control centers. In the future, more countries are seeking to establish their own satellite stations, led by India, which aspires to launch its own vehicle by 2030. In addition, a number of private sector companies are seeking to enter the race through commercial satellite stations.

Space companies

Another possible element of the space economy is space operations, or what is meant by manned spaceflight, which is the most active sector for sending tourists, equipment and space cargo. The company «Virgin Galactic» is one of the leading companies currently in this field.

The space industries also represent the cornerstone of enhancing the space economy, and besides manufacturing engines, spacecraft and other control devices, the study indicated that 3D printing technology is one of the most important applications that must be developed in order to allow astronauts to manufacture many parts and equipment in space. And not to wait for a long time to be sent from the ground

Space commercial activities

With the increase in the space economy space within the national economic structure, recently the Dubai Economy has witnessed the announcement of adding new commercial activities related to the space sector, which reflects the great future prospects for this economy. And the operation of spaceflight, tracking and monitoring services for space recognition, management and operation of satellites, specialized space training services, launch and return services for spacecraft, trading of monitoring devices and technologies, and manned space flight services.