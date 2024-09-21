The National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organizations in the UAE will host tomorrow, Sunday, in Abu Dhabi, the annual meeting and technical assistance and training forum of the Asia-Pacific Group on Anti-Money Laundering for the year 2024.

This is the first time that the group’s annual meeting is held in the Middle East, confirming the UAE’s role and commitment to strengthening international partnerships in combating financial crime.

The Asia-Pacific Group represents 42 jurisdictions in the region, plus 8 observer jurisdictions and 33 observer organizations.

It is worth noting that the United Arab Emirates joined the Asia-Pacific Group for Combating Money Laundering in July of last year, as the first Arab country to join the group.