UAE: The Saudi initiative paves the way for a permanent political solution in Yemen

Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed the UAE’s support for the initiative of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE fully supports this initiative, which is considered a valuable opportunity for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen, and paving the way towards a lasting political solution.

His Highness urged the international community to join efforts to commit all parties to this initiative and to cease fire.

His Highness praised the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in implementing the Riyadh Agreement, forming the new Yemeni government, reaching a political solution, and accelerating efforts to end the Yemeni crisis, stressing the need to respond to this initiative and the solidarity and cooperation of the Yemeni forces and give priority to the supreme national interest.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s full commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development, prosperity, peace and stability.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said yesterday: The Saudi initiative to end the Yemen crisis is an opportunity to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

His Excellency wrote, on his official account on “Twitter”: “The Saudi initiative to end the crisis in Yemen and reach a comprehensive political agreement represents a real opportunity to end the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people,” stressing that “the good Saudi efforts are based on concern for the stability of Yemen and its future.”

His Excellency concluded his tweet by saying: “The time has come to stop the sound of cannons and to respond to the sincere invitation issued from Riyadh.”

Saudi Arabia announced yesterday its “initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution” that includes a comprehensive ceasefire under the supervision of the United Nations, and the deposit of taxes and customs revenues for oil derivative ships from the port of Hodeidah in the joint account at the Central Bank of Yemen in Hodeidah in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement on Hodeidah, and the opening of Sanaa International Airport for a number of direct regional and international flights, and the start of consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis under the auspices of the United Nations, based on the references of UN Security Council Resolution 2216, the Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanism, and the outcomes of the comprehensive Yemeni national dialogue.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated that the initiative came, during the press conference held in Riyadh yesterday, with the participation of Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi foreign minister, and the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, who oversees the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Muhammad bin Saeed Al Jaber, and the official spokesman for Coalition Forces, “the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen”, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki.

The Saudi Foreign Minister affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness on the security and stability of Yemen and the region, as well as serious and practical support for peace, ending the Yemeni crisis, raising the human suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people, and affirming its support for political efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution between the Yemeni parties in the Peel, Geneva, Kuwait and Stockholm consultations. He added: In light of this, we announce “the Kingdom’s initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution,” which includes a comprehensive ceasefire under the supervision of the United Nations, and the deposit of taxes and customs revenues for oil derivative ships from the port of Hodeidah in the joint account at the Central Bank of Yemen in Hodeidah in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement. Concerning Hodeidah, the opening of Sanaa International Airport for a number of direct regional and international flights, and the start of consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis under the auspices of the United Nations based on the references of UN Security Council Resolution 2216, the Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanism, and the outcomes of the comprehensive Yemeni national dialogue.

He added: The initiative comes within the framework of the continuous support for the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, the US envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking, the positive role of the Sultanate of Oman, and the advancement of efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis under the auspices of the United Nations.

He said: “The Kingdom calls on the Yemeni government and the Houthis to accept the initiative, and it is an initiative that gives the Houthis the opportunity to arbitrate the mind, stop the Yemeni bloodshed, address the humanitarian and economic conditions that the brotherly Yemeni people suffer from, and be partners in achieving peace, and to uphold the interests of the Yemeni people, and their right to The sovereignty and independence of his country is based on the ambitions of the Iranian regime in Yemen and the region, and to declare their acceptance of the initiative to be implemented under the supervision and monitoring of the United Nations.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Foreign Minister, reiterated the kingdom’s full right to defend its lands, citizens and residents from the systematic attacks carried out by the Iranian-backed “Houthi” militias against civilian objects and vital installations that not only target the kingdom’s national capabilities, but rather It targets the backbone of the global economy and its supplies, as well as global energy security and international waterways, and the Kingdom also affirms its total rejection of Iranian interference in the region and Yemen, as it is the main reason for prolonging the Yemeni crisis, by supporting the Houthi militias through smuggling, developing and providing experts with missiles and weapons, and in violation of Security Council resolutions. related to. He reiterated the Kingdom’s affirmation of its continued support and the coalition countries for the Yemeni people and their legitimate government, their commitment to their humanitarian role in alleviating the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people, support for all peace, security and stability efforts in Yemen, and the transition to a new stage for the development and improvement of the Yemeni people’s livelihood.