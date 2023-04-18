New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed that the process of releasing hundreds of prisoners and abductees in Yemen in recent days represents a new glimmer of hope that enhances optimism about the possibility of achieving further progress on various humanitarian, economic and political tracks, stressing the need to be wise and rational in the next stage and adhere to the approach of calm and dialogue. Peace.

In a speech before the UN Security Council on Yemen, yesterday, delivered by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, the UAE expressed its hope that this step would enhance the opportunity to open the way for the release of all prisoners and abductees based on the principle of all for all stipulated. in the Stockholm Agreement.

Mediation efforts are commended

Abu Shihab expressed his deep appreciation and full support for the continuous mediation efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the war in Yemen, by renewing the armistice and stabilizing the ceasefire, in conjunction with implementing measures to improve the humanitarian and economic conditions, in preparation for the start of a comprehensive political process between the Yemeni parties. He appreciated the sincere endeavors undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman to achieve reconciliation in Yemen, stressing the concerted efforts to seize the current opportunity to end the crisis and start a new phase that ends the suffering of the Yemeni people and restores security, stability and prosperity for them.

He also reaffirmed the UAE’s support for the endeavors of the United Nations in this context.

He also praised the efforts made by the Office of the Special Envoy and the International Committee of the Red Cross to achieve this important humanitarian achievement, welcoming the generous humanitarian gesture from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which 104 Houthi prisoners were unilaterally released today, as another step to support the peace process.

Positive transformation

In light of the positive transformation witnessed by Yemen and the region in general, Abu Shihab stressed the importance of reaching a road map that paves the way for launching a “Yemeni-Yemeni” dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations, stressing that the interest of the Yemeni people and their future should be placed above any other considerations, and the abandonment of the use of weapons or threats. With it, and adhering to dialogue as the only means to resolve differences until a peaceful solution is reached based on the outcomes of the national dialogue, the Gulf initiative, and relevant Security Council resolutions. With the passage of a year since the relative calm in Yemen, Abu Shihab renewed the UAE’s full support for regional and international efforts with the aim of finding a political solution. to the Yemeni crisis, stressing the continuation of supporting the brotherly Yemeni people, and achieving stability and development in Yemen.

He also called, in the humanitarian and economic contexts, to focus on reviving the Yemeni economy, because it is closely related to alleviating the humanitarian crisis and improving living conditions, calling on the Houthis to lift all restrictions imposed on organizations working in the humanitarian field, especially those targeting women, with Taking into account the empowerment of Yemeni women, and supporting their participation in the political, economic and social fields.