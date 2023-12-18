New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed that the political process is the first and only option to establish security and stability in Libya, with the importance of committing to dialogue and taking it as a way to resolve differences between the parties, calling for support for the efforts of the “6+6” joint committee to draft electoral laws in preparation for ending the transitional stages in the country.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement before the Security Council, delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE Mission to the United Nations: “Thirteen years ago, Libya entered a critical turning point during which the brotherly Libyan people experienced great difficulties due to the lack of security and stability, and the deterioration of the humanitarian conditions.” “And the emergence of serious economic challenges.”

Muhammad Abu Shehab added: “Despite this, during the past years, the Libyans have been able to make significant progress towards reaching a peaceful settlement that will move the country to a new stage of peace, development and prosperity,” noting that there are still obstacles that can and must be overcome, most notably the divisions that It has become a threat to the gains achieved in the political process, as the interest of the Libyan people must be prioritized above all considerations.

He stressed the need for the political process to remain the first and only option for establishing security and stability in Libya, pointing out the importance of committing to dialogue and taking it as a way to resolve differences between the parties.

Abu Shehab expressed his hope that Libya will hold its parliamentary and presidential elections, in accordance with agreed-upon laws, in preparation for ending the transitional stages in the country according to a path that is agreed upon by all, stressing support for the efforts of the “6+6” joint committee to draft electoral laws, as we hope that all parties will reach an agreement. Practical, tangible and consensual solutions in this aspect.

He continued: “We look forward to the United Nations and the Special Envoy continuing their indispensable mediation efforts to build bridges between the Libyan parties and help them reach a comprehensive and just political settlement, under Libyan leadership and ownership.”

Abu Shehab added: “The future of Libya and its people depends on reducing the escalation and moving away from the force of arms to establish security in the country,” welcoming in this context what was stated in the Secretary-General’s report regarding the absence of violations of the ceasefire during the period covered by the report.

He also stressed the importance of the “5+5” Military Committee continuing its efforts to stabilize the ceasefire and unify the military and security institutions, expressing his hope to see concrete steps on the ground.

Abu Shehab said: “The withdrawal of all foreign forces, foreign fighters, and mercenaries from the country simultaneously, phased, and gradually is still a necessary requirement to establish security and stability in Libya, and in a way that preserves its unity, independence, and territorial integrity,” calling for continuing to confront terrorism in Libya and uproot it from its roots, including It includes eliminating the threat of terrorist groups, especially in the south.

He added, “Three months after the catastrophic floods that struck Libya, and despite continuing recovery and reconstruction efforts, the affected cities and regions still need more support and the resumption of basic services for their residents, especially the city of Derna, from which thousands were displaced.”

In this context, Abu Shehab stressed the need to continue the international community’s support for these afflicted areas, in addition to pursuing efforts aimed at establishing a national mechanism that helps the country manage and deal with disasters.

Abu Shehab stressed the need for work to achieve progress in the security, political and humanitarian tracks in Libya to be parallel to the focus on the economic and development path, as it is the essence of establishing stability in the country in the long term, taking into account providing education and work opportunities for young people and enabling Libyan women to play their active role. In building and developing society.

He pointed out the importance of preserving the wealth of the Libyan people and distributing them fairly and in line with Libya’s interests and for the benefit of its people, including by preserving frozen Libyan assets that must remain a valuable asset for future generations. He reiterated his call for the importance of neutralizing the oil and financial sectors from political polarization and preserving Their unity and integrity.