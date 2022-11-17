New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed the need to continue supporting Sudan in its pursuit of sustainable peace and security, including by addressing economic conditions that particularly affect the vulnerable, and reiterated its call for the international community, including the UN Security Council, to support the aspirations of the Sudanese people. In a manner that respects Sudan’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity.

The UAE said, in a statement to the UN Security Council: As we consider the renewal of the mandate of the UNITAMS mission in early June, and we look forward to consultations regarding it taking place in a constructive manner, we welcome the concerted tripartite efforts and their communication with political forces and stakeholders in Sudan. This approach embodies the important role of regional organizations in helping Sudan reach consensus and a common understanding on the main tracks of the transitional process in Sudan, which include transitional constitutional arrangements, government formation, as well as a timetable for elections.

She said, “We see that the recent release of some political detainees is a step towards building confidence between the Sudanese parties, and it contributed to paving the way for the indirect dialogue currently taking place between the parties,” stressing the importance of the meaningful participation of women, as well as the involvement of youth in all stages to achieve success. Progress through the transition period in a sustainable manner. The UAE also stressed, according to the statement, the importance of a Sudanese-led political process that achieves the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

In the context of the worrying economic situation, the UAE emphasized that development aid and debt relief packages provided by international financial institutions and other international donors to Sudan are necessary to prevent its economy from collapsing.

And she continued, “The international community, while discussing the best ways to assist Sudan during the political process, must take into account the urgent economic conditions and their worsening impact on all aspects of the life of the Sudanese people.”

And she pointed out that “according to United Nations estimates, thirty-nine percent of the population will suffer from food insecurity by next September, while the current humanitarian response plan’s funding rate has reached only thirteen percent,” adding that the continued suspension of international aid negatively affects the situation. The deteriorating economy in Sudan, which has also been exacerbated by the current geopolitical tensions, climate change and the disruption of the agricultural season.

She said, “We are aware of the important steps taken by Sudan to address the current security challenges, including by making efforts to calm tensions in the Darfur region, following the recent clashes that led to many casualties.”

In this regard, it appreciated the Government’s efforts to make further progress on transitional security arrangements for Darfur under the Juba Peace Agreement, including the progressive operation of the Permanent Darfur Ceasefire Commission, which plays an important role in investigating ceasefire violations .

She thanked the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Volker Perthes, for his briefing on the latest developments in Sudan and for his tireless efforts, reaffirming the importance of the joint efforts of UNITAMS and the African Union in facilitating indirect Sudanese-Sudanese talks.