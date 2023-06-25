Dina Mahmoud, mother (Asim)

The UAE affirmed that it is following with great concern the recent tensions in friendly Russia, resulting from a rebellion in the military forces, which threatens further escalation and instability in the region, stressing the need to respect the rules and principles of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s position calling for the need to adhere to calm and restraint, noting the need to preserve the unity and stability of the Russian Federation in order to achieve security and prosperity for its friendly people.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said that in light of the serious developments taking place in Russia, the need for a political solution that addresses the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions has become more urgent to spare the world more congestion, explaining that political solutions are no longer an option but rather a necessity. To avoid conflicts and their negative repercussions on the paths of stability and development in the world.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “In light of the dangerous developments taking place in Russia, the need for a political solution that addresses the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions has become more urgent to spare the world more congestion. Political solutions are no longer an option, but a necessity to avoid conflicts and their negative repercussions on the paths of stability and development in the world.

Yesterday, Russia announced that its security and military services were dealing with an armed insurrection announced by the founder of the private military group, “Wagner”, before President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the founder of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin had accepted Lukashenko’s proposal to stop the movement of the group’s militants in Russia, and to take further action. steps to calm tensions.

The press service of the Belarusian president said that Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed his Belarusian counterpart yesterday morning on the situation in southern Russia with the private military “Wagner” group, and the two leaders agreed to work jointly.

The President of Belarus agreed with the President of Russia to hold talks with the head of “Wagner”, and negotiations with Prigozhin continued throughout yesterday, according to the service, as agreements were reached to stop the movement of armed personnel affiliated with “Wagner” on the territory of Russia, and to take more steps to calm the situation. tensions.

The press service concluded its statement by saying: “At the present time, there is a completely acceptable and convenient option for resolving the situation, which is on the table, with security guarantees for (Wagner’s) private military fighters.”

Wagner fighters left the main headquarters of the Russian army in Rostov, which they controlled, while the Kremlin announced that the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would move to Belarus, and the charges against him would be dropped, according to an agreement brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko, to end the armed rebellion led by Prigozhin against the Russian military leadership.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lukashenko had offered to broker a deal, with approval from Russian President Vladimir Putin, because he has known Prigozhin for nearly 20 years.

Early yesterday morning, the forces of the “Wagner” special military group took control of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the Rostov-on-Don province. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the rebels’ actions as a criminal adventure, a stab in Russia’s back and treason. The Russian Federal Security Service opened a case against the founder of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, on charges of organizing an “armed insurrection”.

And the head of the private military company, “Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that his forces had stopped moving towards Moscow, stressing that they had turned around and left in the opposite direction.

And Putin confirmed in a televised address to his citizens, yesterday morning, that the call for armed rebellion came as a result of exaggerating ambitions and personal interests.

The Russian president said that his country would not allow a repeat of what it faced in 1917, when it was “stabbed in the back while it was fighting the First World War, to steal victory from it,” saying that the Russian authorities would protect its people and state from any threat and any internal betrayal.

Putin announced that strict measures would be taken to establish stability in the Rostov region, in which he described the situation as still difficult, stressing that he would do everything in his power to “defend Russia, its independence and the freedom of its citizens.”

And he considered that engaging in the rebellion was an act of treason, calling for uniting the ranks and mobilizing all the forces in the country, and rejecting any internal disputes, at this time when a battle is being waged in which the fate of the Russian people is being decided.

In a video, carried by activists of a press interview with the president, Putin stressed that the only thing he does not forgive is treason.

Russia’s National Counter-Terrorism Committee announced the opening of criminal investigations into Prigozhin’s recent statements, as a call for armed rebellion, stressing that it was baseless in origin. informative.

Communication sites and “Telegram” channels published a video of armored vehicles and tanks lining up in the vicinity of the Russian Defense Ministry branch building in the city of Rostov, southwestern Russia. The sources reported that unidentified persons in military camouflage uniforms surrounded the headquarters of the southern military region, the main headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, and the city administration building.

At the same time, the senior leaders of the Russian army, including Deputy Chief of Staff General Vladimir Alexeyev, called on the militants of the “Wagner” group to obey President Putin’s orders and solve all problems peacefully, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called on the fighters of the “Wagner” group not to get involved in the criminal adventure of the founder of “Wagner” and to contact the security services immediately, pledging to ensure their safety.

The Ministry of Defense also pledged to ensure the security and safety of all the group’s fighters who come into contact with it and refuse to engage in this criminal adventure.

The Russian Federal Security Service confirmed that the statements and actions of the founder of the “Wagner Group” represent “an invitation to ignite the flames of an armed civil conflict,” calling on the group’s militants to reject “Prigozhin’s criminal and treacherous orders, and to take the necessary measures and procedures to arrest him.”

He pointed out that the widespread statements about the strikes launched by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the soldiers of the “Wagner” military company have nothing to do with reality and are tantamount to provocation.

He added, “All the information that was published on social media in Prigozhin’s name about missile attacks by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the rear units of Wagner’s forces is not realistic.”

He added, “The Russian army continues to carry out combat missions on the lines of contact with the Ukrainian forces in the area of ​​the special military operation.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that a number of “Wagner” fighters realized their mistake and asked the Russian forces to obtain assistance and ensure their safety. He also called on the Speakers of the House of Representatives and the Federation, which compose the Russian Parliament, to stand behind President Putin and the country’s constitution, while prominent deputies affirmed that the betrayal of the founder of “Wagner” cannot be tolerated, who was described as “an updated version of General Andrei Vlasov who betrayed the Soviet Union.” during the Second World War.