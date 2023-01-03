Abu Dhabi, Capitals (Union, Wam)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, during a phone call yesterday, with His Excellency Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, ways to develop relations between the two brotherly countries, and the call also dealt with regional and international developments of concern. subscriber.

The two sides affirmed the continuation of coordination and consultation in the efforts of the two countries towards resolving regional crises and achieving security and stability in the region.

The two sides stressed the need to activate efforts aimed at achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and stressed the need to stop all illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution.

The two sides referred to the condemnation of the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, yesterday, by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, storming the courtyard of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a violation of international law and a serious escalation, and stressed the need to stop all Israeli violations of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the need for Israel to respect the existing historical and legal situation. And not to prejudice the authority of the powers of administering Jerusalem and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the need to respect the role of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not to prejudice the authority and powers of managing the endowments of Jerusalem and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

For his part, His Excellency Safadi stressed that Jordan will continue to devote all its capabilities to protecting the holy sites and ensuring respect for the existing historical and legal status therein, warning of the seriousness of the Israeli violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The UAE strongly condemned the storming of an Israeli minister into the courtyard of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, protected by Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque, to stop serious and provocative violations in it, to respect the role of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not to prejudice the authority of the powers of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration. and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The ministry called on the Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and not take steps to exacerbate tension and instability in the region.

She stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten reaching a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Yesterday, the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem for the first time since he took office.

Many Arab and Western countries have expressed their condemnation of the Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on Tel Aviv to take steps not to exacerbate tension and instability in the region.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of these practices, affirming its position to stand by the Palestinian people and support efforts to establish their independent state.

Egypt also affirmed its total rejection of any unilateral measures that violate the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem.

In a statement to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait expressed its country’s condemnation and denunciation of this raid, stressing that it constitutes a violation of international legitimacy resolutions.

In turn, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, considering that this is a violation of the Holy Mosque and an aggression on the first qiblah of Muslims, and represents a provocation and disregard for their spiritual feelings.

Internationally, the US ambassador to Israel, Thomas Naides, announced President Joe Biden’s administration’s opposition to harming the status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque.