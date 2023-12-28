Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to protect the people of the Gaza Strip, and urged the international community to provide urgent humanitarian aid and intensify diplomatic efforts to deliver aid, stop escalation, and provide protection for civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law. This came as the country called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council today, Friday. , regarding the escalating situation in the West Bank, and its impact on the two-state solution.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, member of the Federal National Council, head of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group in the Arab Parliament, and Naama Abdullah Al Sharhan, member of the Council and vice-president of the group, participated in the special session of the Arab Parliament that was held yesterday, at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to discuss the latest developments that… witnessed by the Gaza Strip.

In a speech by the UAE Parliamentary Division during the session, Mohammed Al Yamahi stressed the importance of holding this session at a time when the Gaza Strip is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe targeting lives, in addition to the destruction of many housing units and educational facilities, the targeting of hospitals and health facilities, and the forced displacement of Gaza residents.

Al-Yamahi added: “These critical moments and difficult events in the Palestinian territories require striving to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and working together to protect the lives of our Palestinian brothers, urging governments and the international community to provide urgent humanitarian aid, and intensifying regional and international parliamentary diplomatic efforts in cooperation with all regional and international partners to deliver aid and stop… Escalation and providing protection for civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law.”

He said: “In these difficult circumstances facing our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, the UAE, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continued to transfer humanitarian aid to relieve civilians in the Gaza Strip, through the establishment of the field hospital. And receiving thousands of wounded and sick residents of Gaza in the country, and providing all urgent aid through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

He pointed out that the UAE launched the popular campaign “Compassion for Gaza” to provide relief to those affected by the Palestinian people, and worked to issue historic Security Council Resolution No. 2720 to deliver humanitarian aid, and to establish a new international mechanism in this regard at a time when this humanitarian aid has become a lifeline for our brothers. in Gaza.

In this context, the UAE called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council today, Friday, regarding the escalating situation in the West Bank and its impact on the two-state solution. The Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations said in a message published on its official account on the “X” platform, “The violence of extremist settlers, and reports dealing with Israeli raids, expose the political horizon between Palestine and Israel to severe danger.”

In addition, the League of Arab States yesterday called for an immediate cessation of the war in the Gaza Strip, which would enable the opening of humanitarian relief paths to open up prospects for peace and address the roots of the conflict.

The Assistant Secretary-General, Head of the Palestinian and Occupied Arab Territories Affairs Sector at the League, Ambassador Saeed Abu Ali, said in the League’s speech before the Arab Parliament, “Everyone who stands against the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is an accomplice in committing the crime.”

He stressed that addressing the Gaza tragedy and preventing its recurrence requires a radical solution to the causes of its ignition.

He added: “The tragedy of Gaza is the tragedy of Palestine and can only be addressed by addressing the Palestinian issue by ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967.”