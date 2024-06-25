Tehran (WAM)

The UAE affirmed its firm position on the necessity of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, reiterating the call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the nineteenth ministerial meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), which was held in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will chair the meeting under the slogan “Asian Cooperation Dialogue to Achieve an Advanced Asian Society.”

In his speech, His Excellency Al Sayegh stressed that the UAE is committed to multilateral cooperation in priority areas, such as climate change, food and water security, sustainable development, and health care.

His Excellency highlighted the importance of regional cooperation to seize future opportunities and confront common challenges.

His Excellency pointed out the importance of activating dialogue and strengthening bridges of cooperation between Asian societies, stressing the UAE’s support for the Asian Cooperation Dialogue initiatives.

His Excellency Al Sayegh also offered the UAE’s condolences to the Iranian government and people on the death of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian.

Regarding the Gaza War, His Excellency Al Sayegh explained the UAE’s firm position on the necessity of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s position calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He also pointed to the tireless efforts made by the state to ensure that the international community’s response is strengthened to increase the flow of humanitarian aid in a safe, sustainable and unhindered manner, and to ensure the arrival and distribution of aid through all available means and methods by land, sea and air to contribute to alleviating the burden of the critical humanitarian conditions faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip due to this war. .