New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE stressed the important role of UNRWA in supporting refugees, and the need to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

During a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, the UAE reiterated its support for the Palestinian cause, noting that it had allocated $25 million to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem, according to the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations via its Twitter account.

The state had made it clear in a session before the UN Security Council that it is not possible to achieve stability in the entire region without finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with the references of international legitimacy, so that an independent Palestinian state is established on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side. With Israel, in peace, security and mutual recognition.

It indicated that it will continue its support for all peaceful initiatives aimed at realizing these hopes.

She stated that with the return of students to schools, it emphasizes the right of Palestinian children to obtain education, and to have free access to their schools without obstacles or intimidation, as educational systems are of particular importance in conflict situations, especially in terms of preparing empowered generations capable of contributing effectively in building and reviving their societies.

It also welcomed the recent convening of the meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee for the Coordination of International Assistance to the Palestinian People, under the presidency and efforts of Norway, and stressed the continuation of responding to the humanitarian needs of the Palestinians.

She noted her firm commitment to support the brotherly Palestinian people and to continue providing aid, especially to the education and health sectors, expressing her hope that future Palestinian generations would enjoy the long-awaited security and peace.