New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE reaffirmed the necessity of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing that any solution to the existing conflict must be based on the “two-state solution.”

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said in a statement by the UAE before the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue: The vast majority of the international community supports an immediate humanitarian halt to the launching of… Fire, and can't wait another hundred days.

Her Excellency stated that even as we continue to push for a ceasefire, short humanitarian truces must be held in order to allow urgent aid to reach those who need it most.

She explained that the truce at the end of last November led to more humanitarian activities and the provision of additional aid in the Strip.

It warned of the unbearable effects of the ongoing Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in what the United Nations described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the organization’s history.

She called for the full implementation of Security Council Resolutions No. 2712 and 2720, including enabling the United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, to carry out her pivotal role, especially establishing an international mechanism for the entry of aid.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh said: The CAG has already begun work, and we urge the United Nations and its member states to provide their full support, including any recommendations it makes to this Council in its first report next week.

She stressed the need to lift restrictions imposed on the entry of aid trucks carrying basic medical supplies, and fully open the Kerem Shalom border crossing to the flow of humanitarian aid and commercial goods, in addition to opening and facilitating new roads, resuming the work of Ashdod port, and lifting movement restrictions on relief workers and ensuring their safety.

She warned of the expanding circle of conflict in the Middle East region, pointing to the Houthis’ threat to maritime trade, through their opportunistic attacks in the Red Sea, explaining that militias and other armed groups threaten to destabilize the region.

She added: More than 25,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza, in addition to 1,000 Israelis killed in the October 7 attack, noting that the Strip is also suffering from hunger, as one in four people now lives in famine-like conditions.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh stated that the humanitarian necessity at this moment must be at the top of our priorities, in addition to stopping hostilities, so that life-saving aid can enter in large quantities, and the hostages can be allowed to exit and return to their families safely.

She stressed the need for the future, on both sides, to be led by those who speak responsibly, and by those who understand that peace requires dignity and equality for both peoples, and to begin negotiations on this basis.

She added: There are those who are resisting the two-state solution so far, without an implementable alternative. We ask them to clarify what they propose as a just and sustainable path to peace in the absence of a two-state solution.

She continued: What is required is the existence of a recognised, specific and agreed-upon path towards a two-state solution, provided that it includes an implementable management structure, pointing out that this is the only way to end this conflict in a sustainable manner and prevent the cycle of violence – which is directed at both Palestinians and Israelis – from repeating forever. .

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh concluded the UAE’s statement by saying: “This is not only a moral and political duty to end the war on Gaza, but it is also a strategic necessity if there is any hope for a prosperous future for our region.”