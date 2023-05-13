Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE welcomed the announcement by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the friendly United States of America that representatives of the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces of the Republic of Sudan, in Jeddah, signed a declaration of commitment to protect civilians in Sudan under international humanitarian law and human rights law, to facilitate relief work and meet emergency needs. for civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised the efforts made by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the friendly United States to sign this agreement, which provides for a ten-day ceasefire, to enable the delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid, which paves the way for ending the crisis between the parties and sparing the people. Sudanese brother more suffering.

The ministry expressed the hope that this step would contribute to facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to the affected areas, especially to the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women, and a permanent ceasefire in order to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for security, stability and prosperity. Meanwhile, the Arab League, the Arab Parliament, the tripartite mechanism, Kuwait, Egypt and Jordan welcomed the signing of the “Jeddah Declaration” and stressed the necessity of full respect for the pledges received, to spare Sudanese blood, and to pave the way for a complete and sustainable ceasefire.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, praised the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States in reaching this declaration, as well as the Kingdom’s hosting of these talks.

For its part, the tripartite mechanism, which includes the United Nations, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), stated that it is a first and important step towards alleviating human suffering and protecting the lives and dignity of civilians in Sudan.

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the appreciated and continuous efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States in encouraging the Sudanese parties and urging them to sit at the negotiating table, which resulted in the signing of this important commitment aimed at protecting the security and safety of civilians.

Egypt also expressed, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its aspiration for the commitments agreed upon to be adhered to, and for this step to pave the way for the parties to the conflict, with the help of mediators and regional and international partners, to reach a comprehensive and permanent cease-fire and to resume dialogue.