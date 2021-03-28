Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attempts of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in the southern region of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through two booby-trapped aircraft, which were intercepted by the coalition forces.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE affirmed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the “Houthi” group reflects its blatant challenge to the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated actions targeting vital and civilian installations and the Kingdom’s security, energy supplies and global economic stability, stressing that the continuation of these attacks in recent times is a dangerous escalation, and new evidence of these militias’ endeavor to undermine security and stability. In the region.

The Ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terrorist attacks, standing in one line with it against every threat to its security and stability, and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.

The statement emphasized that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the state as a threat to its security and stability system.

And Saudi official media reported that the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen destroyed two boats of bombs that the Iranian-backed militias were planning to use in an “imminent” attack launched from the port of Hodeidah on the Red Sea.

The coalition said, in separate statements: “It intercepted and destroyed three drones that were launched towards the south of the Kingdom, including the city of Khamis Mushait.”

He added, “The Houthi militia continues to target civilians and civilian objects,” noting that “it takes operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from any terrorist attack.”

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militia launching a drone towards the city of Khamis Mushait in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in flagrant violation of international norms and laws, vigilantly praising the forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, which managed to intercept and destroy the plane.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Bahrain’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all necessary measures it takes to defend its security, stability, and territorial integrity, and to protect its citizens and residents, calling on the international community to condemn these sinful attacks, which contradict the kingdom’s sincere intentions to settle the Yemeni crisis, and reach a comprehensive peaceful solution according to the initiative The good that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia declared in order to preserve the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people.

In addition, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Uthaimin, strongly condemned the continued targeting of the “Houthi” terrorist militia in targeting civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The coalition forces in Yemen managed to intercept and destroy three bombed drones before reaching their targets. .

He reiterated the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s standing and solidarity with the Kingdom in its response to terrorist crimes committed by the terrorist Houthi militia, stressing its support for all measures and measures taken by the Kingdom in order to preserve its security and stability and the safety of citizens and residents on its territory.