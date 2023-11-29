New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed that the future of Gaza and its administration must remain in the hands of the Palestinian people, indicating that it is not possible to accept any hypotheses or plans that seek to separate the Gaza Strip from the State of Palestine, while calling for intensifying regional and international efforts for a permanent ceasefire, condemning in the same context Forced displacement practices and the Israeli policy of collective punishment against the Palestinian people.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State, said in a speech he delivered before the UN Security Council, yesterday, that more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were subjected to an Israeli attack, which does not take into account human values ​​and does not adhere to international laws and norms, as more than 15,000 targets were bombed in An area not exceeding 365 square kilometers, according to the United Nations, more than 14 thousand Palestinians were killed, most of them children and women, and neither medical teams nor journalists nor workers in humanitarian agencies were spared, which stirred the consciences of the world in an unprecedented way.

He said: “The scenes of complete destruction in Gaza are horrifying and reveal an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, where entire residential neighborhoods, including their lives, were razed to the ground, 60% of housing units were destroyed, and more than 300 educational facilities were destroyed, while people stood in long lines hoping to obtain On a loaf of bread or drops of water, in light of the prevention of humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza, except for what is considered a “drop in the ocean” of needs.”

He added: “Even the wounded and sick were deprived of their right to obtain health care due to Israel’s deliberate and unacceptable targeting of hospitals and health facilities, forcibly evacuating them, and cutting off fuel and medical supplies from them. The health sector collapsed, children’s limbs were amputated without anesthesia, premature infants were removed from incubators, and care patients died.” Aggravated, so that these facilities turn into graves for those in them.”

He added: “Hundreds of thousands were also forced to forcibly migrate from northern to southern Gaza, amid extremely difficult and dangerous conditions, and without any safe place to turn to, in a painful scene that reminds us of the Nakba of 1948. The percentage of displaced people in Gaza has reached about 80% since the start of the aggression, and there is “More than a million of them are in UNRWA facilities, which reflects the catastrophic extent of the situation, especially with the great scarcity of relief supplies.”

His Excellency the Minister reiterated the UAE’s condemnation of the Israeli policy of collective punishment against the brotherly Palestinian people and the attempts to displace the Palestinians, which we reject completely, considering that the future of Gaza and its administration must remain in the hands of the Palestinian people and that any hypotheses or plans that seek to separate the Gaza Strip from the State of Palestine cannot be accepted.

He also stressed the need for the international community to adopt unified standards in terms of condemning violations of international humanitarian law, including the indiscriminate bombing of civilians, civilian objects, and United Nations facilities.

His Excellency the Minister stressed the need to work to improve the mechanisms for bringing aid into Gaza through all roads and crossings, in a safe, permanent and unhindered manner, in quantities that suit the size of the needs on the ground, and to ensure its distribution to all those in need, without any restrictions or delays.

He said: “The UAE has spared no effort to stand by the brotherly Palestinian people in the most difficult ordeals, as we began several days ago to enter the necessary materials to establish a field hospital in the Gaza Strip under the supervision of an Emirati medical team. We also received batches of children in state hospitals, as part of our initiative to host a thousand A child with their families to receive the necessary health care, in addition to hosting a thousand Palestinian cancer patients. This is in addition to the contributions that we made to UNRWA and the popular campaign that we launched to support those affected in Gaza, which collected more than 1,600 tons of relief materials that were delivered for transit to Gaza strip”.

In this context, Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, said in a statement before the General Assembly meeting on Palestine: “We must all emphasize the importance of reviving a serious and credible peace process to achieve the two-state solution, and declare an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in security, peace and mutual recognition.

The statement stressed that reaching a peaceful, just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue has become an urgent issue, especially in light of the dangerous escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The statement strongly condemned the practices of forced displacement and collective punishment against the brotherly Palestinian people, who deserve to live in security and peace on their land.

The statement also praised the pioneering role played by UNRWA in meeting the basic needs of Palestinian refugees since its establishment, despite the seriousness of the situation, expressing sincere condolences to the agency for the killing of 108 of its employees while performing their humanitarian duties in Gaza.

The statement said: “It is also necessary to stop the rapid deterioration of the situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem due to the continued Israeli violations there, especially the repeated incursions into Palestinian cities and villages, the escalation of settler violence, and the increasing expansion of illegal settlements that threaten the two-state solution.”

He added: “Concerns are increasing in light of the exposure of Islamic and Christian holy sites to flagrant violations, especially the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, as the UAE stresses the necessity of preserving the existing legal and historical status in Jerusalem and its holy sites, and respecting the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for the holy sites and endowments in the city.”

At the conclusion of the statement, the UAE stressed that achieving peace requires reaching a just and comprehensive political and peace settlement that consolidates peaceful coexistence among the peoples of the region and puts an end to the cycle of violence, extremism and hatred.