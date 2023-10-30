New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE confirmed that the region is going through the most difficult crises in its modern history, as it is witnessing another devastating war in which civilians in Gaza are suffering from its scourges, warning against sliding into a regional war whose losses will be heavy for everyone.

The UAE said in a statement before a session of the UN Security Council, delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations: “Our meeting comes as our region is going through one of the most difficult crises in its modern history today, as we witness another devastating war in which civilians in Gaza are suffering from its scourges.”

Abu Shehab added: “With every day that passes without stopping this war, concerns are mounting about the possibility of the entire region sliding into a regional war whose losses will be heavy for everyone.”

Abu Shehab continued: “What is happening in the occupied Syrian Golan and other neighboring regions, in terms of growing tensions over the past weeks, confirms the urgent need to address the various crises that our region is going through, including the Syrian crisis.”

He added: “Syria, which is still suffering from the repercussions of a war that has lasted more than 13 years, cannot afford to become another front for settling geopolitical scores. The Syrian file is one of the most complex files due to the external interference surrounding it, and any new escalation will hinder our ultimate goal of achieving peace.” And security in Syria and the entire region.”

Abu Shehab stressed support for the efforts of the Special Envoy and the Arab Contact Group to hold meetings of the Constitutional Committee at the end of this year, which contributes to strengthening dialogue between the Syrian parties to end the crisis under Syrian leadership and ownership, and without external interference, stressing that the political solution is the only way to resolve this crisis.

In the context of the recent growing tensions and hostilities in Syria, Abu Shihab stressed the importance of reducing escalation and ceasefire in all Syrian regions and not targeting vital facilities, especially Aleppo Airport and Damascus Airport, so as not to hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He also stressed the importance of combating terrorist threats in Syria, especially as ISIS continues to launch attacks aimed at destabilizing security and stability in Syria.

Abu Shehab renewed the UAE’s condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted the Military College in Homs, as criminal acts, expressing the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism. He also expressed his regret that there was no clear condemnation from the Security Council regarding this terrorist attack.

He said: “It is no secret to you that the economic situation deteriorates with each passing year as a result of multiple factors, including the rise in prices of fuel, goods and foodstuffs and the decline of the Syrian pound to unprecedented levels, which requires the international community to explore ways to accelerate the economy in Syria, which in turn will improve the situation.” Humanitarian and living conditions of the Syrian people,” stressing the importance of rehabilitating water and electricity networks, which are necessary to provide humanitarian services.

In this regard, Abu Shihab praised the continuation of OCHA and the Syrian government in their efforts to bring humanitarian aid smoothly through the three crossings on the Syrian-Turkish border, expressing his hope that the opening of the “Bab al-Salama” and “Bab al-Rai” crossings will be extended, as the period will expire. They are scheduled to open next month, to ensure that the needs of the Syrian people are met, especially with the approaching winter and the scarcity of basic resources and livelihoods.

He reiterated the need to use all methods to deliver aid, including ensuring the passage of convoys across the lines, calling for increasing the number of these convoys to match the size of the humanitarian needs on the ground.

For his part, Martin Kimani, Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations, praised the tireless efforts made by the UAE to reduce the escalation in Gaza.

Kimani wrote in a tweet on the official account of his country’s mission on the “X” platform: “In the afternoon, the Security Council will hold an emergency session called for by the UAE regarding the crisis in Gaza, pointing out that the UAE has still not given up on getting the Council to agree on a resolution.”

He said, “The UAE mission to the United Nations deserves praise for its keenness, determination, and desire to conduct extensive consultations.”

In addition, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said: “I am following the deliberations of the Security Council this evening on the critical developments in Gaza. The UAE’s efforts in the Council to take a decision that addresses the worsening humanitarian crisis continue, and our commitment to the Palestinian right is historic, and we have chosen to act.” Serious to bridge the international division.”

His Excellency added in a tweet on the “X” platform: “The results remain far from bidding and self-flagellation.” The UAE continues its tireless efforts aimed at reducing the escalation in the region, within an active and effective movement and unremitting efforts in the corridors of the UN Security Council and outside it, in order to mobilize international efforts to discuss an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in Gaza, protect all civilians and provide them with humanitarian support, and create a horizon for… For comprehensive peace, which was praised by representatives of other member states of the Security Council.

For this reason, the UAE called for an emergency session of the Security Council, after the Security Council was unable to approve two draft resolutions submitted by the United States and Russia last week.

In line with the Arab position, the UAE voted against the American decision, and in favor of the Russian decision, which calls for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian purposes.