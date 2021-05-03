Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation and condemnation of the attempts of the terrorist “Houthi” militia, backed by Iran, to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in the city of Najran in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through a ballistic missile and two booby-traps, which were intercepted by the coalition forces.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE affirmed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the “Houthi” group reflects its blatant challenge to the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated actions targeting vital and civilian installations and the Kingdom’s security, energy supplies and global economic stability, stressing that the recent continuation of these attacks is a dangerous escalation, and new evidence of these militias’ endeavor to undermine security and stability. In the region.

The Ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terrorist attacks, standing in one line with it against every threat to its security and stability, and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.

The statement emphasized that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the state as a threat to its security and stability system. Saudi air defenses intercepted, yesterday evening, two car bombs and a ballistic missile launched towards Najran. The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen confirmed the interception and destruction of the two booby traps and the two ballistic missiles.

The coalition referred to “taking operational measures to deal with sources of threat to protect civilians and civilian objects.” He stressed that “the attempt by the Houthi militia to target civilians is a grave violation of international law.”

In addition, the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, condemned the launching by the terrorist “Houthi” militia of drones and ballistic missiles towards the south of the Kingdom, targeting civilians and civilian objects. He stressed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks carried out by the “Houthi” militia reflects its flagrant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and take a decisive stance towards the “Houthi” militia to stop these repeated terrorist acts targeting vital and civilian installations. Al-Hajraf praised the vigilance and competence of the coalition forces, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, for their success in confronting all terrorist attacks carried out by the “Houthi” terrorist militia, stressing the solidarity and standing of the Cooperation Council with the Kingdom, and its support in all the measures it takes. To defend its lands and preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Islamic cooperation: a flagrant violation

In a statement, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Uthaimin, expressed his strong condemnation and condemnation of the failed Houthi hostile attempts by launching two ballistic missiles and explosive drones, in a deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, as Saudi air defenses were able to intercept and destroy them before reaching their targets As announced by the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen yesterday. The Secretary-General affirmed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s condemnation of terrorist practices committed by the Houthi militia and those who supply it with money and weapons, which are considered war crimes and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The Arab Parliament: War Crimes

Yesterday, the Arab Parliament warned of the continuation of terrorist acts by the “Houthi” militia, which reflects its determination to continue its sinful attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which are considered “war crimes”, and rejected calls to end the war in Yemen and reach a peaceful solution that ends the suffering of the Yemeni people. In a statement, Parliament called on the international community to take urgent and decisive action against the crimes and violations against humanity committed by the “Houthi” terrorist militia, which is supported by the Iranian regime, and to hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable.

The Arab Parliament affirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terrorist attacks, stressing that the Kingdom’s security is an integral part of the Arab national security system.