Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that it will do what is necessary to deter terrorism and protect the state’s territory, noting that the behavior of the Houthi militia represents a threat to the security of the Arabian Gulf, and at the same time, warning the international community against not taking a decisive position on the militias. The Arab League at the level of permanent delegates of all countries classifies the Houthi militia as a “terrorist organization” after its recent terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE, which led to the killing of innocent civilians.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council, which was held yesterday, at the level of permanent delegates, to discuss the brutal attacks on the UAE by the terrorist Houthi militia recently.

His Excellency condemned the brutal and sinful terrorist attack on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE by the Houthi terrorist militia, using unmanned drones, on the Musaffah Icad 3 area and the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

His Excellency expressed the UAE’s deep thanks to the Arab countries that have shown solidarity and supported the position of the UAE and condemned and denounced this brutal attack. His Excellency reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the Houthi terrorist militia’s targeting of civilians and civilian objects, which is a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

His Excellency stressed that this illegal and alarming escalation is another step in the Houthi militia’s efforts towards spreading terrorism and chaos in the region, threatening regional and international peace and security.

His Excellency said, “This aggression and these terrorist acts cannot pass without a comprehensive response, as international law authorizes the UAE to push back the aggression, and we have the legal and moral right to defend ourselves, our land, our sovereignty and our gains.” He added, “These terrorist militias continue their crimes in the region in order to achieve their illegitimate goals and objectives, and they continue to threaten regional peace and security, and in their non-compliance with the Stockholm Agreement on Hodeidah, as they exploit the port to practice maritime piracy, finance their futile war and introduce weapons and tools of destruction. The port of Hodeidah has become It is being exploited militarily by these militias, and an example of this is what they have committed in piracy of the Al Rawabi ship, which carries the UAE flag, and the detention of its crew and civilian cargo.”

His Excellency stressed that this poses a threat to international commercial shipping lines and global energy supplies, and thus poses additional challenges to the challenges that the countries of the world suffer from under the current difficult circumstances. His Excellency said that the continuation of this situation, which aims to threaten the national security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the entire Arab Gulf region, can only be directed at threatening Arab national security in an attempt to keep the Arab body in a state of constant bleeding, and obstruct efforts to resolve existing Arab crises. .

Khalifa Al Marar headed the state delegation at the Arab League meeting

His Excellency praised what the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has always emphasized, which is the option for a political solution to the Yemeni crisis, noting that the Kingdom has presented a comprehensive peace initiative for a ceasefire and a political solution, but the Houthi militia is still intransigent and insists on continuing military actions and terrorist crimes. His Excellency called on the international community to condemn these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities, stand united in the face of this terrorist act, and take immediate and decisive measures and a unified position to deter the Houthi militias from continuing to do so and spreading chaos in Yemen and the region. His Excellency stressed that efforts to eradicate terrorism and extremism cannot succeed without the unity of the international community as a whole, stressing that the UAE will continue its efforts to eradicate this global scourge in order to achieve security and stability in the region.

His Excellency said, “The UAE is committed to supporting international efforts for a ceasefire and reaching a political solution in Yemen,” stressing that the UAE will do what is necessary to prevent the threat of terrorism from threatening its lands and deter its perpetrators.

In this context, the Council of the League of Arab States, at the level of permanent delegates, called on all countries to classify the Houthi militia as a “terrorist organization” after its missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

This came in a decision issued at the conclusion of the emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent delegates.

The Council strongly condemned the brutal and heinous terrorist attack on civilians and civilian targets by the terrorist Houthi militia with three cruise missiles on the Musaffah Icad 3 area and the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, which led to the explosion of 3 petroleum tankers and resulted in the death Three people were injured and 6 innocent civilians were injured.

The Council welcomed the solidarity of states and regional and international organizations with the United Arab Emirates, and its condemnation of the attacks committed by the Houthi militia against civilian areas and facilities as a “cowardly and sinful terrorist attack.” It also welcomed the unified position expressed by the United Nations Security Council in its statement, in which it condemned the attacks. Houthi terrorist.

He stressed that these terrorist attacks perpetrated by the terrorist Houthi militia constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, a real threat to vital civilian facilities, energy supplies and the stability of the global economy, pose a threat to regional peace and security, undermine Arab national security, harm international peace and security, and pose a threat to international lines. International commercial navigation.

The Arab League Council stressed that the attacks carried out by the Houthi militias reflect their terrorist nature, and reveal their true goals in destabilizing the security and stability of the region and defying the rules of international law and international humanitarian law. The Council affirmed absolute solidarity with the UAE, standing by it and supporting it in all the measures it takes to defend its security, the security of its people and those residing on its land, and its national interests and capabilities.

He also affirmed his support for the UAE’s right to self-defense and response to aggression under international law, praising the UAE’s keenness to adhere to international law and its respect for its compliance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

The Arab League Council stressed the need for the international community to stand united in the face of this sinful terrorist act that threatens regional and international peace and stability, and to take immediate and decisive measures to deter the Houthi militias to stop their repeated criminal acts in Yemen and the region.

The Council called on the United Nations and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities and take a decisive and unified stance against the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to deter and confront the ongoing atrocities committed by the Houthi militia against civilians and their deliberate obstruction of the delivery of aid and humanitarian supplies and the confiscation of food.

The Council of the League of Arab States, at the level of delegates, requested the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, to follow up on the implementation of this resolution and to submit a report in this regard to the Council at its next 157th regular session.

Gargash: The consensus is an authentic stance against the aggression against the UAE

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the Arab consensus without any reservation to demand the classification of the Houthi militia as a “terrorist organization” is an authentic Arab position that stands against the aggression against the UAE and exposes the voices motivated by foreign agendas, noting that the decision represents a positive achievement. for Emirati diplomacy.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “Arab consensus and without reservation by any country on the Emirati draft resolution in the Arab League, which calls for the designation of Al Houthi as a terrorist organization. Externally, the decision represents a positive achievement for Emirati diplomacy.”