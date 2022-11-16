New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed that addressing the challenges in the Sahel region will not be achieved without continuing and intensifying regional cooperation, with strong support from the international community, noting the important role of the Group of Five Sahel countries and their joint strength, in the framework of its endeavor to identify gaps that undermine stability, and to provide recommendations to address them. , as well as exchanging information and uniting efforts to restore security in the region.

And she warned of the growing activities of terrorist groups that undermine development efforts, tear the social fabric, and pose a threat to the authority of states, noting the launch of many initiatives to confront these challenges, whether at the level of bilateral cooperation or multilateral action, but the road ahead is still long, and we must We continue to focus on combating extremism and terrorism; Therefore, the UAE supports the G5 Sahel and its joint force, and we commend the MINUSMA mission’s continued provision of technical support to the joint force.

In a statement before the UN Security Council on peace and security in Africa, the UAE stressed that it attaches special importance to the issue of achieving peace and security in the “Sahel”, noting that although the region faces extremely complex challenges, it hopes that the countries of the region will be able to To achieve a more stable and prosperous future for its people.

And she pointed out in the statement made by Amira Al-Hafeti, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, that the countries of the Sahel region, whose youth under the age of 24 years, constitute 60 percent of the population, according to “UNICEF” statistics, meaning that we are talking about the future of more than 300 One million young men and women deserve a real opportunity to contribute to building their societies.

Al-Hafiti said, “Addressing the challenges will not be achieved without continuing and intensifying regional cooperation, and with strong support from the international community,” stressing the importance of preserving the existing diplomatic efforts between the countries of the region and building on them, in a way that serves the interests of their countries and the aspirations of their people, as well as preserving the political unity of the Group of Sahel countries. Five, which is what the Peacebuilding Commission referred to.

And she stressed the need for continued dialogue and cooperation between the countries of the region, “ECOWAS” and the African Union, similarly with regard to positive communication between “ECOWAS” and the authorities in Mali, and we hope that this will contribute to addressing regional challenges, including the scourge of extremism and terrorism.

Al-Hafiti said: “Achieving long-term stability requires an integrated and multisectoral approach that addresses the root causes of violence, immunizes societies from the clutches of extremism and terrorism, and promotes investment in human capital, taking into account the special contexts of countries, which requires continuing to empower these countries and build their capacities.” In the delivery of basic services to all residents in a comprehensive manner.

She highlighted the importance of efforts to continue implementing the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel region, as it includes goals that combine sustainable development and security, and strengthening the capacities of states in building their institutions, reiterating the need to ensure the participation of women and youth in these efforts, empowering them economically, and providing them with opportunities to undertake take an active part in their communities.

Al-Hafeti recalled, according to the statement, the importance of addressing the repercussions of climate change on the security and stability of the Sahel region, which, unfortunately, is exposed to risks, such as desertification, droughts and floods, which in turn exacerbate humanitarian crises in the region, and tensions arise due to competition over limited resources between farmers. and sponsors.

She said, “Concerns are heightened by the sharp decline in water levels in Lake Chad, as well as the high levels of desertification in the lake basin.” more than twenty million people in the region.

At the end of the statement, she affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support the member states of the G5 Sahel and the peoples of the region, in their endeavors to establish stability, security and prosperity.