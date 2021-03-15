Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

FC Barcelona boasts of owning the “La Massia” school, which has been described as “Barca’s buried treasure”, whose secrets are known only to the Catalan castle tuber, who have produced the best football talents in the world, the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Fabregas, and others.

Barca’s treasure has become a target for the UAE national teams in the future, and it seems that the history and successes of the La Masia academy in Barcelona have tempted the Football Association’s national teams committee, which chose two coaches from that famous academy, France Artega, the Barcelona U-19 coach, to take over the leadership of «White Youth », Denise Silva, director of the Barcelona Academy talent project since 2019, to lead the Olympic team.

Looking at the biographies of each coach, Ertjia, who will lead the youth team, has achieved tremendous successes with the Sunni teams in “Barca” over the past 11 years, and since 2010, and has managed to win several titles with it.

Artega had coached the Under-19 team for Barça since October 2019, after the departure of Victor Valdes, and scored eleven consecutive victories that led to his team winning the league championship and taking the lead before the season ended due to Corona.

Artega’s career also saw him coaching many Barcelona teams, all of which won league titles, and he worked with many players who continued to enjoy success at a senior level, such as Carles Perez, Alenia, Cocorilla, Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Alex Moriba, Alex Collado, Conrad de la Fuente, Moncho, Inaki Peña, and Arnau Tenas.

As for Denis Silva, the coach of the Olympic team, he has tremendous experience in the same academy as Lamasia. He was a coach for the U-19 team. He has books on the technical management of clubs, including the book “Assistant Coach” in youth and academies, and he was the director of the project to discover and develop talents in “Lamasia” as he owns Doctorate degree and “Master” in Professionalism and Technical Management. He teaches courses as a part-time professor at the University of Barcelona.

It is expected that the teams committee will announce its official contract with both coaches, in a press conference within days, and the launch of a plan to develop the teams of the age groups will be announced, through 11 projects, related to clubs, academies and training centers, aiming to make a shift in the formation and qualification of talent in a scientific manner that best simulates the Global experiences.

The anticipated development projects will be concerned with the application of a unified technical and tactical thought, especially in the national teams training centers for juniors and stages, and work will be intensified with clubs and communicate with them directly, while supervising those plans in coordination with the coaches of the teams of the stages, as well as the technical director of the Federation, Michel Sablon.

While the committee will seek to unify the training philosophy in the youth and Olympic stages, and play in the same way as the first national team, where the Dutch Marvik will have the upper hand in following up, supervising and coordinating with the coach of the Olympic team on this aspect, in a way that helps to achieve a mechanism for communicating generations and applying the same training philosophy in the three teams .