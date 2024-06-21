Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Emirates Cycling Team unveiled the team participating in the Tour de France, which will be held from June 29 to July 21 in Florence, Italy.

The team heads to 21 stages led by former two-time race champion Tade Pogacar, with a diverse group of up-and-coming road riders and long-stage experts to support the Slovenian rider.

The 25-year-old, who recently won the Giro da Italia in May, will face challenges along the route, which has a total length of 3,492 km, which begins in Florence with a 206 km road stage to Rimini before moving west and entering France via The Alps after passing through cities such as Bologna and Turin, the race will end in Nice next July 21, where the Tour changes from the traditional finish in Paris.

Sporting Director Joxian Machin Fernandez (Spain) leads the team alongside Sporting Directors Andre Hauptmann (Slovenia), Simone Pedrazzini (Switzerland) and Fabrizio Guidi (Italy). The team includes 8 riders: Tadi Pogacar (Slovenia), Juan Ayuso (Spain), Pavel Sivakov (France), Marc Soler (Spain), Niels Bullet (Germany), Adam Yates (Britain), Joao Almeida (Portugal), and Tim Wellens. (Belgium)

In a statement, Tadej Pogačar says: “This is already the fifth time I have participated in the Tour, and I am very excited about it. We have worked hard all year as a team to prepare for this moment, and we hope that we can give all viewers an exciting 3 weeks.”