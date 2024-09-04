While the machine of violence is raging in Gaza, the smoke of hatred is filling the city’s atmosphere, and blood is flowing and floating on the olive branches, we see the country of goodness, peace, and love rushing to treat the children of Gaza and confront the dangerous paralysis disease that has spread there as a result of the war, famine, weak health facilities, and the disappearance of medicine in various hospitals. The role of the Emirates did not stop at fighting the disease only, but our heroic men there are in the pursuit of goodness, supporting the needy, caring for the homeless, and taking care of the affairs of everyone who has been crushed by the fierce war, and everyone who has suffered the woes of the deadly fires.

Not in Gaza, but the Emirates is present everywhere whose people have been overthrown by natural disasters or human anger. This country is inclined to fill the squares with good deeds, lift injustice, reveal hardship, and repel evil from every person everywhere, without classification or discrimination between gender, color, or race, because Emirati feelings are stamped with the values ​​of those loyal to nature and humanity. The Emirati mind is built on the foundations and concepts that we are the sons of the earth, and our moral, humanitarian, and religious duty guides us to the path of affection for everything that walks on the earth, from humans, trees, and birds. These traits have been planted in the Emirati conscience since man was born on this good land, and the habit of extending a hand of charity is our country’s message to the world, and it is its categorical rejection of hatred, malice, and aggression against the soul that God has honored and made the palm tree of the earth that grows the dates of life.

Civilization is not a slogan launched by this or that country, but rather it is a theory whose application requires belief in the importance of us being together as human beings, cooperating, supporting, and standing shoulder to shoulder in the face of natural and human dilemmas, so that the world continues to enjoy health, enjoy the goodness of the earth, and be lavish with the gifts of nature, which belong to everyone.

These deeply-rooted convictions are what made the UAE a global icon in doing good, and made the UAE flag always fly high in its four colours, in all corners of the world. Wherever our flagpole is raised, you feel that the world is healthy, and that the peoples of the world live in safety, peace and reassurance.

Despite the foolishness of the war machine in Gaza, the Emirates did not despair, did not panic, and did not stop making humanitarian appeals and constantly warning against the escalation of deadly confrontations. The Emirates did not stop calling on the world to stand side by side to silence the cannons and extinguish the fires in Gaza, which today, due to hatred, have become a distant memory.

This is the biography of the Emirates, this is its exploration, this is its secret, and this is its process in life. It is the meaning at the heart of the alphabet, and the content at the heart of the language. It is the country that goes far in the face of everything that destroys humanity. The Emirates, in action and word, is a revelation at the top of the tree, screaming in the face of hatred and saying no to animosity… no to hatred. Life is more beautiful in the presence of peace. Life is safer in the absence of hatred. Life is for all of us, and with our solidarity, the banner of the bright dream rises, humanity enjoys the gifts of civilization, and humanity lives away from devastation, the fangs of destruction, and the claws of optical illusion.