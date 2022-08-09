In its statement before the open debate of the Security Council today on “Peace and Security in Africa: Building Capacity for Sustaining Peace”, the UAE stressed the importance of enriching these discussions by focusing on African experiences.

China chaired the discussion in its capacity as the president of the Security Council for the month of August.

During the discussion, Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and Chargé d’Affairs, pointed out that the UAE has sought, since its establishment, to build extensive relations with partners throughout the African continent, noting that it has become a model for effective cooperation in a number of important areas. , such as renewable energy, food security, counter-terrorism and the health sector.

In a related context, His Excellency stressed the need for an approach guided by local contexts in order to effectively sustain peace in Africa and other regions of the world.

In this regard, he said: “Although our direct focus is on African challenges, we must remember that the roots and repercussions of these challenges often extend beyond the continent. The Council must also realize that African solutions, and not only challenges, have global dimensions. “.

In the state’s statement, he emphasized that sustainable peace requires sustainable development, stressing that protecting and ensuring access to basic goods and services and the stability of food and energy prices must be at the heart of any effort aimed at maintaining peace.