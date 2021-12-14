The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has informed the United States of the suspension of negotiations on the purchase of the F-35. This was announced on Tuesday, October 14, in a statement by an official representative of the country’s authorities.

“The UAE has informed the US that it will suspend discussions on the acquisition of the F-35. Technical requirements, sovereign operating constraints, cost-benefit analysis led to a revaluation “, – results”RIA News»Message from the representative of the UAE.

He also indicated that “the United States remains the UAE’s preferred supplier of advanced defense technology, and discussions on the supply of the F-35 may be resumed in the future.”

In October, US Senators Robert Menendez and Jack Reed demanded to clarify the details of the alleged sale of F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates. Politicians recalled that the UAE, among other things, cooperates with the Russian Federation and China in the field of weapons. Senators questioned the secrecy of American technology.

In April, it became known that the United States had officially notified Turkey of the exclusion of the country from the F-35 fifth generation fighter program.

It was indicated that this was due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems by Ankara. The source noted that the 2006 memorandum on this program has been updated to take into account the remaining eight countries – USA, UK, Italy, Australia, Denmark, Canada, Norway and the Netherlands.

The F-35 is a multipurpose combat vehicle that was designed using signature reduction technology. In 2019, Washington decided to exclude Ankara from the program. F-35s are also purchased by Israel and Japan.