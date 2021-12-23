The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority announced the suspension of entry for travelers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria, on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from them, as of 7:30 pm tomorrow.

This includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria during a period of 14 days before coming to the UAE, while continuing to operate flights, as it will allow the transportation of passengers from the UAE to these countries.

It also allows the transfer of excluded groups from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria to the UAE, with the application of precautionary measures, which include UAE nationals and their first-degree relatives, as well as diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and official delegations. and golden residence holders.

The excluded groups will be obligated to take preventive measures, which include a pre-laboratory examination (PCR) within 48 hours, and a rapid examination (Rapid-PCR) on the airport campus within six hours from the time of departure, in addition to a laboratory examination (PCR) at the airport upon arrival.

It also requires citizens of the country, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, and golden residency holders to adhere to a 10-day quarantine, and to undergo an examination on the ninth day of entering the country.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travelers coming from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria through other countries are required to have a period of stay in those other countries for at least 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country.

It also prevents UAE nationals from traveling to Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria, with the exception of official state delegations, emergency medical cases, and study missions. In addition, the two authorities announced new requirements to come to the country, from Uganda and Ghana, through direct flights, where a pre-laboratory examination (PCR) will be requested within 48 hours, and a rapid examination (Rapid-PCR) at the airport campus, within six hours. from the departure date.

It will also be required of those coming from these countries, via transit flights, to conduct a pre-laboratory examination (PCR) within 48 hours, and to conduct a rapid examination (Rapid-PCR) on the campus of the main destination airport, from which they depart within six hours from the time of departure, in addition to the necessity An additional Rapid-PCR is performed at the transit countries airport campus before entering the UAE.

The authority called on all passengers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines associated with them, to amend and schedule their flights, to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

