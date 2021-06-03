The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management announced the suspension of entry for travelers from Vietnam on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers arriving from them, as of 6/5/2021 at 23:59, with the exception of transit flights coming to the country. And destined for Vietnam.

This also includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in Vietnam during a period of 14 days before coming to the UAE with the continuation of flights, as it will allow the transfer of passengers from the UAE to Vietnam on flights.

And it will be allowed to transfer the excluded groups from Vietnam to the UAE with the application of the mentioned precautionary measures, which include UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives, and diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and Vietnam, including administrators working in the embassies of the two countries, official delegations and businessmen provided that prior approval is obtained as well as Holders of golden and silver residency and those who have received the full vaccine doses approved by the World Health Organization, provided that 28 days have passed since they received the full vaccine and this is proven through the approved applications in the two countries or an approved vaccination certificate, in addition to excluding those with vital jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity Citizenship, and crews of foreign cargo and transit aircraft, provided that they obtain a negative laboratory test result for Covid-19 within 48 hours of departure and upon arrival, and adhere to the quarantine until departure.

The excluded groups will be obliged to take preventive measures, which include a 10-day quarantine, a PCR examination at the airport, and on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country, and reducing the duration of the PCR examination from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided that the tests issued by approved laboratories that carry a QR Code are accepted.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travelers coming from Vietnam through other countries are required to have a period of stay in those countries of not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country, with the continuation of cargo flights between the UAE and Vietnam.

The authority called on all passengers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines associated with them to amend and schedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.